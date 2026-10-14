The S&P/TSX composite index was down 363.80 points at 35,620.18.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 18.35 points at 51,651.75. The S&P 500 index was down 60.72 points at 7,744.73, while the Nasdaq composite was down 286.36 points at 26,918.02.

The Canadian dollar traded for 70.02 cents US compared with 70.31 cents US on Tuesday.

The November crude oil contract was up US$1.38 at US$95.52 per barrel.

The December gold contract was down US$69.70 at US$4,107.60 an ounce.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 14, 2026

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