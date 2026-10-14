S&P/TSX composite down more than 350 points, U.S. stock markets also lower
The S&P/TSX composite has moved lower find out the latest number for Canada's main stock index.
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The S&P/TSX composite has moved lower find out the latest number for Canada's main stock index.
Canada’s main stock index was down more than 350 points in late-morning trading amid losses in the base metal and technology sectors, while U.S. stock markets also moved lower.
The S&P/TSX composite index was down 363.80 points at 35,620.18.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 18.35 points at 51,651.75. The S&P 500 index was down 60.72 points at 7,744.73, while the Nasdaq composite was down 286.36 points at 26,918.02.
The Canadian dollar traded for 70.02 cents US compared with 70.31 cents US on Tuesday.
The November crude oil contract was up US$1.38 at US$95.52 per barrel.
The December gold contract was down US$69.70 at US$4,107.60 an ounce.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 14, 2026
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