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A realtors sign advertises a house as for sale or for rent, in Ottawa on June 9, 2023.

Renting

Average asking rents fall 4.2% in September, marking 24 months of decreases

The average asking price for a rental unit in September was $2,034, marking two full years of annual declines...

Average asking rents fall 4.2% in September, marking 24 months of decreases
ccb payment dates

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CCB payment dates 2026: October child tax benefit arriving soon

Find the 2026 CCB payment dates, maximum benefit amounts, income cutoffs, and eligibility rules for the Canada Child Benefit....

CCB payment dates 2026: October child tax benefit arriving soon
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Spend

The best rewards credit cards in Canada for 2026

The best rewards credit cards in Canada include the Rogers Red World Elite Mastercard, Scotiabank Gold Amex, and TD...

The best rewards credit cards in Canada for 2026
canada tipping culture

Spend

Canadians are tipping less, and hospitality workers are feeling it

A new report shows how tipping culture is changing in Canada, with hospitality workers reporting a major drop in...

Canadians are tipping less, and hospitality workers are feeling it
divorce in canada

Mortgages

What to do about your mortgage when you get a divorce in Canada

Who stays in the home? What are the divorce-related rules about mortgages in Canada? A mortgage expert answers questions.

What to do about your mortgage when you get a divorce in Canada
foreign buyers ban canada

Real Estate

What next for Canada’s foreign buyer ban?

Unless the government takes action, the foreign buyers ban in Canada will expire this coming January 2027. It began...

What next for Canada’s foreign buyer ban?
Overhead View Of Friends Moving Into New House

Renting

Sharing an apartment? How to split bills and avoid roommate conflicts

From dividing rent and bills to tracking shared expenses, here’s how to set expectations with roommates and keep money...

Sharing an apartment? How to split bills and avoid roommate conflicts
Serious man and woman sitting at kitchen table in front of open laptop computer, looking at screen with concentrated expression, focused on paying utility bills online. Family budget and finances

Real Estate

Most Canadians don’t know how much they spend on housing. Do you?

Credit Canada found that 68% of Canadians don’t know how much of their budget goes toward housing. Those who...

Most Canadians don’t know how much they spend on housing. Do you?

Real Estate

Should you sell your home to your children below market value?

With home ownership increasingly out of reach for younger Canadians, some parents are helping their kids buy in by...

Should you sell your home to your children below market value?

ETFs

What are the best Canadian ETFs for the Smith Manoeuvre?

Yes, you can execute this combination of mortgage repayment and investing using ETFs. Your options depend on risk and...

What are the best Canadian ETFs for the Smith Manoeuvre?