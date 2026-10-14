The TD Aeroplan Visa Platinum, TD Aeroplan Visa Infinite, TD Aeroplan Visa Business and TD Aeroplan Visa Infinite Privilege cards will see cushier benefits starting January 12.

New perks applying to all the credit cards include 15% off points needed to Air Canada flight rewards and a free fourth night/day on any hotels or cars booked using points. The three higher-tier cards also get an annual AC travel credit called the Air Canada Flight Benefit.

With the exception of the Visa Platinum, all cards will undergo a fee increase on January 25.

According to TD, earn rates and existing annual fee rebates, and the value of Aeroplan points won’t change in the lineup.

Here’s what will change soon to help you determine which card is still worth it:

Card Annual fee at the time of publishing Annual fee from Jan. 25, 2027 Additional card fee New Air Canada Flight Benefit TD Aeroplan Visa Platinum $89 No change $35 (no change) None TD Aeroplan Visa Infinite $139 $159 $75 → $80 $50 per year TD Aeroplan Visa Business $149 $169 $49 → $54 $50 per year TD Aeroplan Visa Infinite Privilege $599 $699 $199 → $209 $100 per year



Existing cardholders pay the new fee at their first annual fee date on or after January 25, 2027. TD says it will mail its customers formal notice 30 to 60 days before the changes take effect.

TD Aeroplan Visa Platinum changes

The entry-level Platinum card is the only one of the four whose fee, $89 per year, isn’t changing. It’s also the only one not getting any Air Canada Flight Benefit.

From January 12, 2027, the Visa Platinum gets three redemption perks, per the TD website.

Article Continues Below Advertisement Skip Ad X

FLY15OFF: The primary cardholder needs 15% fewer Aeroplan points for the base fare of eligible Air Canada, Air Canada Rouge and Air Canada Express flight rewards. Taxes, fees and surcharges aren’t discounted. You must book on aircanada.com, the Air Canada app or the call centre while logged in to your Aeroplan account.

The primary cardholder needs 15% fewer Aeroplan points for the base fare of eligible Air Canada, Air Canada Rouge and Air Canada Express flight rewards. Taxes, fees and surcharges aren’t discounted. You must book on aircanada.com, the Air Canada app or the call centre while logged in to your Aeroplan account. 4th Night Free: Book four consecutive nights with points at one of more than 300,000 participating hotels, and you pay points for three. Bookings must be made through the CX Loyalty website, with points only. Resort fees and local taxes are still paid at the hotel.

Book four consecutive nights with points at one of more than 300,000 participating hotels, and you pay points for three. Bookings must be made through the CX Loyalty website, with points only. Resort fees and local taxes are still paid at the hotel. 4th Day Free: The same deal applies to car rentals of four or more consecutive days at more than 11,000 locations. Fuel, insurance and local fees are still paid to the rental company.

TD Aeroplan Visa Infinite changes

The annual fee on the Visa Infinite rises from $139 to $159, and from $75 to $80 for each additional cardholder. It gets the same FLY15OFF, 4th Night Free and 4th Day Free perks as the Platinum card, plus the new Air Canada Flight Benefit credit:

$25 goes into the primary cardholder’s AC Wallet on January 15 and July 15 each year, for up to $50 a year. Each credit expires six months after being issued. It can only be used on new bookings of eligible Air Canada flights paid with cash, and it has no cash value.

To get the credit, your Aeroplan number must be linked to the card at least 72 hours before it’s issued. Any unused credits are cancelled if you close the card or downgrade it, but they carry over if you upgrade to a higher-tier TD card.

Additional cardholders don’t get the credit.

Trust our coverage? See more from MoneySense in your Google searches. Add as a preferred source

TD Aeroplan Visa Business changes:

For this card, popular with small businesses, the annual fee rises from $149 to $169, and from $49 to $54 for each additional card.

As far as perks go, the primary cardholder gets the $50-a-year Air Canada Flight Benefit, paid as $25 every January 15 and July 15 just like the Visa Infinite. The card also gets FLY15OFF and the 4th Night Free and 4th Day Free perks.

Additional cardholders on the Business card can also use hotel and car rental perks if they link their own Aeroplan number to their card.

TD Aeroplan Visa Infinite Privilege changes

The TD Aeroplan Visa Infinite is getting the biggest fee hike of them all — a hefty $100 extra.

The annual fee goes from $599 to $699, and from $199 to $209 for each additional cardholder.