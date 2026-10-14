TD Aeroplan Visa cards get new perks, higher fees in January 2027
The TD Aeroplan Visa Platinum, Visa Infinite, Visa Business and Visa Infinite Privilege cards will see improved benefits starting January 12.
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The TD Aeroplan Visa Platinum, Visa Infinite, Visa Business and Visa Infinite Privilege cards will see improved benefits starting January 12.
The perks and fees for the TD Aeroplan Visa card lineup are changing in early 2027.
The TD Aeroplan Visa Platinum, TD Aeroplan Visa Infinite, TD Aeroplan Visa Business and TD Aeroplan Visa Infinite Privilege cards will see cushier benefits starting January 12.
New perks applying to all the credit cards include 15% off points needed to Air Canada flight rewards and a free fourth night/day on any hotels or cars booked using points. The three higher-tier cards also get an annual AC travel credit called the Air Canada Flight Benefit.
With the exception of the Visa Platinum, all cards will undergo a fee increase on January 25.
According to TD, earn rates and existing annual fee rebates, and the value of Aeroplan points won’t change in the lineup.
Here’s what will change soon to help you determine which card is still worth it:
|Card
|Annual fee at the time of publishing
|Annual fee from Jan. 25, 2027
|Additional card fee
|New Air Canada Flight Benefit
|TD Aeroplan Visa Platinum
|$89
|No change
|$35 (no change)
|None
|TD Aeroplan Visa Infinite
|$139
|$159
|$75 → $80
|$50 per year
|TD Aeroplan Visa Business
|$149
|$169
|$49 → $54
|$50 per year
|TD Aeroplan Visa Infinite Privilege
|$599
|$699
|$199 → $209
|$100 per year
Existing cardholders pay the new fee at their first annual fee date on or after January 25, 2027. TD says it will mail its customers formal notice 30 to 60 days before the changes take effect.
The entry-level Platinum card is the only one of the four whose fee, $89 per year, isn’t changing. It’s also the only one not getting any Air Canada Flight Benefit.
From January 12, 2027, the Visa Platinum gets three redemption perks, per the TD website.
The annual fee on the Visa Infinite rises from $139 to $159, and from $75 to $80 for each additional cardholder. It gets the same FLY15OFF, 4th Night Free and 4th Day Free perks as the Platinum card, plus the new Air Canada Flight Benefit credit:
To get the credit, your Aeroplan number must be linked to the card at least 72 hours before it’s issued. Any unused credits are cancelled if you close the card or downgrade it, but they carry over if you upgrade to a higher-tier TD card.
Additional cardholders don’t get the credit.
For this card, popular with small businesses, the annual fee rises from $149 to $169, and from $49 to $54 for each additional card.
As far as perks go, the primary cardholder gets the $50-a-year Air Canada Flight Benefit, paid as $25 every January 15 and July 15 just like the Visa Infinite. The card also gets FLY15OFF and the 4th Night Free and 4th Day Free perks.
Additional cardholders on the Business card can also use hotel and car rental perks if they link their own Aeroplan number to their card.
The TD Aeroplan Visa Infinite is getting the biggest fee hike of them all — a hefty $100 extra.
The annual fee goes from $599 to $699, and from $199 to $209 for each additional cardholder.
Benefits kicking in on January 12, 2027, will include:
Even counting the fee hikes, the new perks seem worthwhile if you fly via Air Canada frequently. Air Canada Flight Benefit can cover the fee increase if put to use.
However, make your choice keeping in mind that the flight benefit credit expires six months after being issued, and you can’t use it on points.
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