The Canadian dollar has been falling in recent weeks, closing at 69.85 cents US on Thursday.

“The essential driver of the Canadian dollar exchange rate has been that widening interest rate differential, the spread between short-term U.S. interest rates and short-term Canadian interest rates,” said Shaun Osborne, chief FX strategist at Scotiabank, in an interview.

“U.S. interest rates have moved up quite sharply. Canadian interest rates have moved up as well, but not quite as much.”

The Bank of Canada’s benchmark interest rate stands at 2.5 per cent, while in the U.S., the Federal Reserve’s target range is 3.75 per cent to four per cent.

Osborne said U.S. interest rates are expected to rise over the next few months.

Minutes released from the Fed’s October meeting suggest it’s likely the central bank will lift its key interest rate by a quarter point next month. Meanwhile, financial market odds of a Bank of Canada rate hike in December stood at roughly 65 per cent as of Thursday, according to LSEG Data & Analytics.

Osborne said the decline in the loonie’s relative value is also due to strength in the U.S. dollar, which has been pressuring a number of currencies.

“From our perspective, the Canadian dollar looks relatively cheap and we think it offers some value here,” he said.

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“But against that you have this very strong underlying trend momentum in the U.S. dollar, with the focus on interest rates. It’s probably going to keep the U.S. dollar trading on the stronger side in the near term at least.”

Looking further ahead, Osborne said U.S. interest rates are likely to fall in late 2027 and into 2028, which should bring “some meaningful compression in that yield differential,” so there is a more positive longer-term outlook for the Canadian dollar.

Sadiq Adatia, chief investment officer of BMO Global Asset Management, said in an interview that trade uncertainty is also a big overhang on Canada’s currency.

“The question mark there still remains that we don’t have a deal yet and people are not likely to be investing significantly in Canada, which means they’re not buying Canadian dollars. That puts a little bit more of a cloud over the Canadian dollar,” he said.

Sal Guatieri, senior economist at BMO, said in a note Wednesday that the Canadian dollar was at its “lowest ebb against the big dollar since March 2025,” when the trade dispute with the U.S. began.

Adatia said the U.S. economy is also seeing greater strength with more money flowing into it compared with Canada.

Once Canada and the U.S. hash out a trade agreement, Adatia said the loonie could start to regain ground.

Adatia said currencies often trade above or below their fair value due partly to psychological considerations.