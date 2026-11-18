One thing investors sometimes overlook is that the indexes underpinning these ETFs aren’t static or entirely autonomous. Although they’re governed by transparent, rules-based methodologies, those rules are developed, maintained, and occasionally revised by people working for index providers, which are businesses with their own commercial incentives.

The latest controversy involves the potential fast-tracking of multibillion-dollar artificial intelligence (AI) companies into major stock market indices following their initial public offerings (IPOs). One company attracting particular attention is Anthropic PBC (ANT), the developer of the Claude AI models, which is reportedly preparing to debut on the Nasdaq as early as Thursday, November 19.

For Canadian investors holding U.S. equity index ETFs, this raises an interesting question: could your ETF end up owning Anthropic shortly after its IPO, whether you want that exposure or not?

Of course, accepting the composition of an underlying index is part and parcel with passive investing. If you want to exclude individual companies, alternatives such as direct indexing can offer greater customization without requiring you to build an entire portfolio through conventional stock picking.

Still, there are legitimate questions about how quickly newly public companies should enter widely followed benchmarks, particularly when their valuations are substantial, their public trading histories are limited, and index inclusion could generate significant buying pressure from passive funds.

Fortunately, there’s a useful recent precedent for examining how this process works: the SpaceX IPO. By looking at how index providers handled SpaceX’s entry into public markets, we can better understand what those decisions might mean for Canadian ETF investors ahead of Anthropic’s IPO.

Nasdaq: fast-tracking mega-cap IPOs

Nasdaq was among the first to change its methodology, introducing a fast-entry provision for the Nasdaq-100 effective May 1, 2026. Previously, newly listed companies generally needed at least three full calendar months of trading history before becoming eligible.

Under the revised rules, a newly public company whose total market capitalization ranks among the 40 largest existing Nasdaq-100 constituents can be evaluated after its seventh trading day and added after its 15th trading day. Nasdaq also eliminated its minimum 10% free-float requirement, although additional weighting constraints apply to companies with limited publicly tradable shares.

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SpaceX qualified, and Nasdaq announced its addition to the Nasdaq-100 effective July 7, just weeks after its June 12 IPO. The stock currently sits as the ninth largest holding with a 2.9% weight as of November 10.

FTSE Russell: faster entry into U.S. and global indices

FTSE Russell also revised its methodology in May 2026, introducing fast entry for sufficiently large IPOs rather than requiring them to wait for the next scheduled index review.

Under the revised Russell U.S. rules, companies exceeding the Russell Top 500’s investable market capitalization threshold can qualify after five trading days. FTSE Russell also introduced conditional exceptions to its minimum 5% free-float and voting-rights requirements, provided existing lock-up arrangements are expected to bring the company into compliance within 12 months.

SpaceX met the criteria. It entered the FTSE All-World and other global indices effective June 22, followed by the Russell 1000 and Russell Top 200 effective June 29. Consequently, the changes affected funds following Russell U.S. large-cap benchmarks and FTSE global equity indices.

MSCI: using its existing fast-entry rules

MSCI also allowed SpaceX into its indices quickly, but with an important distinction: it did not need to rewrite its methodology to do so. Its existing rules already permitted unusually large IPOs to enter the MSCI Global Standard Indexes without satisfying conventional trading-history and liquidity requirements, provided they met specified full-market-capitalization and free-float-adjusted size thresholds.

Eligible companies can be added after their tenth trading day, rather than waiting for a scheduled index review. MSCI confirmed it would apply these existing rules to SpaceX and subsequently announced its inclusion effective June 29, 2026.

That decision brought SpaceX into MSCI’s U.S. large-cap universe, affecting benchmarks such as the MSCI USA Index and broader global indexes incorporating U.S. equities, including the MSCI World and MSCI All Country World Index (ACWI).

S&P Dow Jones Indices: keeping its existing standards

S&P Dow Jones Indices took a different approach. Following a consultation, it announced on June 4 that it would retain the S&P 500’s existing eligibility requirements, rejecting proposals to make exceptions for exceptionally large IPOs like SpaceX.