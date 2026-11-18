When will Anthropic be added to index ETFs?
How soon will Anthropic’s IPO enter your Canadian-listed U.S. equity ETF? See how index rules and the SpaceX precedent could affect investors.
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How soon will Anthropic’s IPO enter your Canadian-listed U.S. equity ETF? See how index rules and the SpaceX precedent could affect investors.
It’s not hard to see why index exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are so popular with Canadian investors. They generally offer low fees, high liquidity, and historically difficult-to-beat performance, particularly when compared with their actively managed counterparts.
One thing investors sometimes overlook is that the indexes underpinning these ETFs aren’t static or entirely autonomous. Although they’re governed by transparent, rules-based methodologies, those rules are developed, maintained, and occasionally revised by people working for index providers, which are businesses with their own commercial incentives.
The latest controversy involves the potential fast-tracking of multibillion-dollar artificial intelligence (AI) companies into major stock market indices following their initial public offerings (IPOs). One company attracting particular attention is Anthropic PBC (ANT), the developer of the Claude AI models, which is reportedly preparing to debut on the Nasdaq as early as Thursday, November 19.
For Canadian investors holding U.S. equity index ETFs, this raises an interesting question: could your ETF end up owning Anthropic shortly after its IPO, whether you want that exposure or not?
Of course, accepting the composition of an underlying index is part and parcel with passive investing. If you want to exclude individual companies, alternatives such as direct indexing can offer greater customization without requiring you to build an entire portfolio through conventional stock picking.
Still, there are legitimate questions about how quickly newly public companies should enter widely followed benchmarks, particularly when their valuations are substantial, their public trading histories are limited, and index inclusion could generate significant buying pressure from passive funds.
Fortunately, there’s a useful recent precedent for examining how this process works: the SpaceX IPO. By looking at how index providers handled SpaceX’s entry into public markets, we can better understand what those decisions might mean for Canadian ETF investors ahead of Anthropic’s IPO.
Nasdaq was among the first to change its methodology, introducing a fast-entry provision for the Nasdaq-100 effective May 1, 2026. Previously, newly listed companies generally needed at least three full calendar months of trading history before becoming eligible.
Under the revised rules, a newly public company whose total market capitalization ranks among the 40 largest existing Nasdaq-100 constituents can be evaluated after its seventh trading day and added after its 15th trading day. Nasdaq also eliminated its minimum 10% free-float requirement, although additional weighting constraints apply to companies with limited publicly tradable shares.
SpaceX qualified, and Nasdaq announced its addition to the Nasdaq-100 effective July 7, just weeks after its June 12 IPO. The stock currently sits as the ninth largest holding with a 2.9% weight as of November 10.
FTSE Russell also revised its methodology in May 2026, introducing fast entry for sufficiently large IPOs rather than requiring them to wait for the next scheduled index review.
Under the revised Russell U.S. rules, companies exceeding the Russell Top 500’s investable market capitalization threshold can qualify after five trading days. FTSE Russell also introduced conditional exceptions to its minimum 5% free-float and voting-rights requirements, provided existing lock-up arrangements are expected to bring the company into compliance within 12 months.
SpaceX met the criteria. It entered the FTSE All-World and other global indices effective June 22, followed by the Russell 1000 and Russell Top 200 effective June 29. Consequently, the changes affected funds following Russell U.S. large-cap benchmarks and FTSE global equity indices.
MSCI also allowed SpaceX into its indices quickly, but with an important distinction: it did not need to rewrite its methodology to do so. Its existing rules already permitted unusually large IPOs to enter the MSCI Global Standard Indexes without satisfying conventional trading-history and liquidity requirements, provided they met specified full-market-capitalization and free-float-adjusted size thresholds.
Eligible companies can be added after their tenth trading day, rather than waiting for a scheduled index review. MSCI confirmed it would apply these existing rules to SpaceX and subsequently announced its inclusion effective June 29, 2026.
That decision brought SpaceX into MSCI’s U.S. large-cap universe, affecting benchmarks such as the MSCI USA Index and broader global indexes incorporating U.S. equities, including the MSCI World and MSCI All Country World Index (ACWI).
S&P Dow Jones Indices took a different approach. Following a consultation, it announced on June 4 that it would retain the S&P 500’s existing eligibility requirements, rejecting proposals to make exceptions for exceptionally large IPOs like SpaceX.
These include a minimum 12-month public trading history, an investable weight factor of at least 10%, and positive generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) earnings in both the most recent quarter and the preceding four quarters combined.
SpaceX failed these requirements. Its limited public float and reported $4.94-billion net loss in 2025 prevented immediate inclusion, regardless of its approximately $1.75 trillion IPO valuation. S&P argued that market capitalization alone should not justify exemptions (all amounts in U.S. dollars).
However, S&P did relax certain float requirements for broader benchmarks, including the S&P Total Market Index and Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index. The S&P 500 itself remained unchanged, meaning ETFs tracking it did not have to purchase SpaceX following the IPO.
Based on Anthropic’s latest preliminary prospectus, filed November 10, 2026, I think there’s a strong possibility it will follow SpaceX into several major indexes shortly after its IPO. The proposed offering consists of 825 million shares at $70 to $78 each, representing approximately 6.3% of outstanding common shares. At the $74 midpoint, that’s roughly $61 billion in publicly offered stock against an implied company valuation of approximately $968 billion.
I would consider Anthropic a strong candidate for fast entry into the Nasdaq-100. Its proposed Nasdaq listing satisfies the exchange requirement, and its implied market capitalization would place it among the 40 largest existing constituents, meeting the size requirement. There’s also no longer a minimum free-float requirement, although Anthropic’s limited float would constrain its initial index weighting.
The question is whether its shares meet Nasdaq’s minimum $5-million average daily trading value requirement during the initial evaluation period. Given the size of the offering, that appears likely. Assuming the stock maintains its valuation, I expect Anthropic to qualify for inclusion after approximately 15 trading days, subject to any adjustments for Nasdaq’s scheduled December reconstitution.
I would also lean toward Anthropic’s qualifying for FTSE Russell’s fast-entry process. Under its May 2026 changes, qualifying IPOs can enter after five trading days if their investable market capitalization exceeds the Russell Top 500 threshold. Anthropic’s roughly $61-billion initial publicly offered market value should comfortably satisfy that test. Its 6.3% proposed float also exceeds the standard 5% minimum.
The complication is voting rights. Anthropic’s founders will retain 50.1% of voting power through a special Class F share, while its strategic investors hold non-voting Class N shares. Based on the prospectus, I estimate that freely traded Class A shares would initially represent approximately 5.5% of total voting rights, narrowly clearing FTSE Russell’s 5% threshold.
MSCI looks like another strong candidate for early inclusion. Its existing large-IPO methodology requires a full market capitalization of approximately $26 billion and free-float-adjusted capitalization of approximately $13 billion, based on its May 2026 U.S. thresholds. Anthropic would exceed both by a substantial margin, even with only 6.3% of its shares initially available to public investors.
MSCI also permits qualifying large IPOs to bypass its usual three-month trading-history requirement and enter after the tenth trading day. Assuming the offering proceeds broadly as proposed and the shares retain sufficient value, I would expect Anthropic to qualify for the MSCI USA Index, with corresponding inclusion in broader benchmarks such as the MSCI World and MSCI All Country World Index.
I see virtually no prospect of Anthropic entering the S&P 500 immediately after its IPO. Under S&P’s existing requirements, a newly public company needs 12 months of trading history, 10% public float, positive most recent quarter GAAP earnings, and positive cumulative GAAP earnings over its latest four quarters.
Anthropic fails several of these tests. Its proposed public float is 6.3%, while its prospectus reports a $42-billion net loss in 2025 and a $104-billion net loss during the first nine months of 2026.
However, I would distinguish the S&P 500 from broader S&P benchmarks. The revised S&P Total Market Index rules permit certain sufficiently large IPOs with less than 10% float to qualify for expedited entry. Anthropic appears considerably more likely to enter that index earlier than the S&P 500.
If I already owned an index ETF affected by one of these fast-track decisions, I would personally stay the course, even if I had strong reservations about owning Anthropic for whatever reason. The reality is that even a company valued at nearly $1 trillion would initially represent a relatively small percentage of a diversified, market-cap-weighted index, particularly when its limited publicly available float is considered. Anthropic’s inclusion is therefore unlikely to meaningfully alter the overall risk and return characteristics of a broad U.S. equity portfolio.
I certainly wouldn’t consider it worthwhile to incur unnecessary portfolio turnover by selling an existing ETF simply to avoid one new constituent. Doing so could involve transaction costs, bid-ask spreads, and, in a non-registered account, potentially realizing substantial capital gains and triggering a tax liability.
However, I would approach the decision differently if I were starting to build a U.S. equity allocation from scratch and choosing between competing index ETFs.
At the end of the day, indexes are commercial products, and investors are effectively customers of the companies that design and maintain them. I think there’s a strong case for considering an index provider’s methodology, governance, and willingness to revise its rules alongside the usual factors such as fees, diversification, and historical performance.
Personally, I value consistency and transparency from index providers. That’s one reason I favour S&P Dow Jones Indices and the S&P 500 for my core U.S. equity exposure. Its decision to retain established seasoning, profitability, and public-float requirements, even when faced with the prospect of excluding some of the world’s most valuable newly public companies, is consistent with my preferences.
Conversely, the Nasdaq-100 would be my least-preferred option among these major benchmarks. Beyond its existing concentration in large-cap growth and technology-related companies, I am less comfortable with its willingness to accelerate the inclusion of newly public companies based heavily on market capitalization. Its exchange-listing requirement also strikes me as a relatively arbitrary constraint.
Of course, other investors may reasonably prioritize different characteristics. Some might prefer an index that incorporates emerging industry leaders quickly, rather than waiting until they’ve established a longer public operating history. Others might prefer a more comprehensive total-market benchmark that “buys the haystack” with fewer discretionary eligibility requirements.
The important point is that passive investing still involves active decisions. Understanding how an index is constructed, and how those rules can change, can help you choose an ETF that better reflects your investment philosophy. As the saying goes, your mileage may vary.
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