For this column aimed at retirees, I focus on the headscratcher proposal of an RRSP for Life, well explained by Investment Executive.

At a discussion about the RRSP for Life proposal at the Retirement Club, cutthecrapinvesting blogger Dale Roberts said he worries that “many will be confused by the forever RRSP.” The term RRIF “at least reminds them that the RRSP can eventually create retirement income.”

The key change, assuming the Finance Department implements it, is that it would no longer be mandatory to convert RRSPs into RRIFs before the end of the calendar year in which you turn 71. In other words, an RRSP could continue well into old age throughout retirement.

Keep in mind though that this proposal is still open for consultation until Jan. 8, 2027 and there is not yet any planned implementation date. As Heath observed, even if it does become adopted, “this is an administrative simplification rather than a tax break. Mandatory withdrawals that follow the current RRIF schedule and rise with age would still begin by age 72.”

In an article for the Financial Post, Heath wrote, “It is unclear what might happen to existing RRIF accounts. But since the government intends to retain mandatory withdrawals after age 71, there may be limited significance for most retirees.” Heath also said that the lifelong RRSP concept “does not mean unlimited contributions or an end to mandatory withdrawals after age 71. Minimum withdrawals would continue, so simply keeping an RRSP instead of converting it to a RRIF would not, by itself, provide additional tax deferral.”

Doug Carroll, tax and estate specialist at Aviso Wealth, points out in this G&M article that the RRSP for Life reform “would not change the obligation to make those minimum withdrawals after age 71. Instead, it would simply spare Canadians the paperwork and hassle of converting their account.”

Matthew Ardrey, portfolio manager and Senior Financial Planner for Toronto-based TriDelta Private Wealth, views the proposed measure as “a sensible housekeeping change, but it is more modest than the headlines suggest.” Eliminating the forced RRSP-to-RRIF conversion at 71 “removes a real administrative trap,” he told me in an email exchange,

“After 25+ years in practice, I can tell you the conversion paperwork is something that occasionally slips through the cracks, and when it does it creates avoidable problems for older clients. Removing that step is a good thing.”

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But, he adds, for those who already have a RRIF—presumably many who are reading this column—very little changes. The minimum withdrawals stay exactly where they are, starting at 5.28% at age 71 and rising each year.”

For those with large registered balances plus CPP, OAS, and pension income, “the real issue has never been the paperwork. It is the forced taxable income, the bracket creep, and the OAS clawback that come with it.” The RRSP for Life proposal “doesn’t touch any of that, and neither did last year’s budget, despite the earlier promise to reduce the minimums. I would have liked to see this revisited.”

Ardrey’s advice to retirees and pre-retirees is simple: “Nothing changes. Do not alter a withdrawal or conversion strategy because of a proposal. The meltdown planning we do in a client’s 60s, managing when income is taxed and when CPP and OAS start, is as relevant as it was” before the 2026 budget came down.

Steve Lowrie, a financial advisor with Toronto-based Lowrie Financial says that so far, only one client has asked about the RRSP for Life proposal. While he welcomes simplification, “I do not see the proposal materially changing how most retirees should manage their retirement income. The mandatory minimum withdrawals remain, so the fundamental retirement income planning decisions have not changed … More flexibility is not necessarily better if it encourages retirees to defer withdrawals without considering their lifetime tax situation, estate planning or actual retirement income needs.”

Jason Heath hits the target when he says, “Retirees should care less about whether their account is called an RRSP or RRIF than about how much tax they pay and what happens to their savings when they die. Eliminating the conversion requirement would be a welcome simplification, but there are bigger opportunities to reform retirement account withdrawal and estate tax rules.”

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Tweaks to Successor Annuitant rules

Investment Executive describes pre-budget recommendations for Ottawa to raise the RRSP-to-RRIF conversion age from the current 71 to 74 or 75. It “also plans to simplify transfers to a surviving spouse by allowing them to be named a successor holder for an RRSP, as is currently allowed for successor annuitants in RRIFs and TFSAs. This could permit the RRSP to remain open until the death of the surviving spouse.”

IE quotes CIBC Private Wealth Management’s tax guru Jamie Golombek to the effect that the proposal is “a novel approach … It sounds like they want to get rid of the whole RRIF concept altogether, and just have the RRSP, and the RRSP goes on forever until death or until the last to die, if you have a spouse or common-law partner.”

As Golombek subsequently wrote in the Financial Post, the proposal would allow an RRSP to remain open until the death of the successor holder and avoid the value of RRSP property potentially being included in the income of deceased; however, the changes necessary to implement all this could mean it will take a few years to get it in place, Golombek warned. (His formal title at CIBC is Managing Director, Tax and Estate Planning.)