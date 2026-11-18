The 2026 federal budget proposes allowing RRSPs to remain open for life, eliminating the mandatory conversion to a RRIF at age 71. Here’s what the change means for retirees and existing RRIF holders.
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The 2026 federal budget, which came down early in November, has been greeted with mixed reviews by Canada’s financial professionals. As Objective Financial Partners Inc.’s Jason Heath quipped to me, “I’ll give the feds credit for the simplifications proposed for RRSPs and a lot of other things. The system is too complicated. A step in the right direction.” You can find Heath’s initial Budget coverage in his own MoneySense column. Heath is a certified financial planner based in Toronto.
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For this column aimed at retirees, I focus on the headscratcher proposal of an RRSP for Life, well explained by Investment Executive.
At a discussion about the RRSP for Life proposal at the Retirement Club, cutthecrapinvesting blogger Dale Roberts said he worries that “many will be confused by the forever RRSP.” The term RRIF “at least reminds them that the RRSP can eventually create retirement income.”
The key change, assuming the Finance Department implements it, is that it would no longer be mandatory to convert RRSPs into RRIFs before the end of the calendar year in which you turn 71. In other words, an RRSP could continue well into old age throughout retirement.
Keep in mind though that this proposal is still open for consultation until Jan. 8, 2027 and there is not yet any planned implementation date. As Heath observed, even if it does become adopted, “this is an administrative simplification rather than a tax break. Mandatory withdrawals that follow the current RRIF schedule and rise with age would still begin by age 72.”
In an article for the Financial Post, Heath wrote, “It is unclear what might happen to existing RRIF accounts. But since the government intends to retain mandatory withdrawals after age 71, there may be limited significance for most retirees.” Heath also said that the lifelong RRSP concept “does not mean unlimited contributions or an end to mandatory withdrawals after age 71. Minimum withdrawals would continue, so simply keeping an RRSP instead of converting it to a RRIF would not, by itself, provide additional tax deferral.”
Doug Carroll, tax and estate specialist at Aviso Wealth, points out in this G&M article that the RRSP for Life reform “would not change the obligation to make those minimum withdrawals after age 71. Instead, it would simply spare Canadians the paperwork and hassle of converting their account.”
Matthew Ardrey, portfolio manager and Senior Financial Planner for Toronto-based TriDelta Private Wealth, views the proposed measure as “a sensible housekeeping change, but it is more modest than the headlines suggest.” Eliminating the forced RRSP-to-RRIF conversion at 71 “removes a real administrative trap,” he told me in an email exchange,
“After 25+ years in practice, I can tell you the conversion paperwork is something that occasionally slips through the cracks, and when it does it creates avoidable problems for older clients. Removing that step is a good thing.”
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But, he adds, for those who already have a RRIF—presumably many who are reading this column—very little changes. The minimum withdrawals stay exactly where they are, starting at 5.28% at age 71 and rising each year.”
For those with large registered balances plus CPP, OAS, and pension income, “the real issue has never been the paperwork. It is the forced taxable income, the bracket creep, and the OAS clawback that come with it.” The RRSP for Life proposal “doesn’t touch any of that, and neither did last year’s budget, despite the earlier promise to reduce the minimums. I would have liked to see this revisited.”
Ardrey’s advice to retirees and pre-retirees is simple: “Nothing changes. Do not alter a withdrawal or conversion strategy because of a proposal. The meltdown planning we do in a client’s 60s, managing when income is taxed and when CPP and OAS start, is as relevant as it was” before the 2026 budget came down.
Steve Lowrie, a financial advisor with Toronto-based Lowrie Financial says that so far, only one client has asked about the RRSP for Life proposal. While he welcomes simplification, “I do not see the proposal materially changing how most retirees should manage their retirement income. The mandatory minimum withdrawals remain, so the fundamental retirement income planning decisions have not changed … More flexibility is not necessarily better if it encourages retirees to defer withdrawals without considering their lifetime tax situation, estate planning or actual retirement income needs.”
Jason Heath hits the target when he says, “Retirees should care less about whether their account is called an RRSP or RRIF than about how much tax they pay and what happens to their savings when they die. Eliminating the conversion requirement would be a welcome simplification, but there are bigger opportunities to reform retirement account withdrawal and estate tax rules.”
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Investment Executive describes pre-budget recommendations for Ottawa to raise the RRSP-to-RRIF conversion age from the current 71 to 74 or 75. It “also plans to simplify transfers to a surviving spouse by allowing them to be named a successor holder for an RRSP, as is currently allowed for successor annuitants in RRIFs and TFSAs. This could permit the RRSP to remain open until the death of the surviving spouse.”
IE quotes CIBC Private Wealth Management’s tax guru Jamie Golombek to the effect that the proposal is “a novel approach … It sounds like they want to get rid of the whole RRIF concept altogether, and just have the RRSP, and the RRSP goes on forever until death or until the last to die, if you have a spouse or common-law partner.”
As Golombek subsequently wrote in the Financial Post, the proposal would allow an RRSP to remain open until the death of the successor holder and avoid the value of RRSP property potentially being included in the income of deceased; however, the changes necessary to implement all this could mean it will take a few years to get it in place, Golombek warned. (His formal title at CIBC is Managing Director, Tax and Estate Planning.)
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Matthew Ardrey says the successor holder idea is “worth watching. A RRIF already allows a successor annuitant, so spouses of people who have converted are already covered. An RRSP has no equivalent. A surviving spouse gets there through the refund-of-premiums rollover, which means an income inclusion on the deceased’s return and an offsetting deduction. A successor holder, or a direct tax-free transfer, would be a genuine simplification for people who haven’t converted. The budget says only that it is considering this.”
Ardrey says the final details will matter and he will watch three in the consultation, which closes January 8, 2027. “First, whether the merged account keeps the RRIF advantages: no tax withheld on the minimum, and eligibility for the pension income credit. Second, whether spousal-age minimums carry over. Third, how locked-in accounts such as LIFs are treated, since that likely requires changes to pension standards legislation. There is no implementation date, and I would not expect one soon.”
John De Goey, portfolio manager with Toronto-based Designed Securities Ltd. says the most obvious change is that the proposed measure “avoids the administrative hassle of making the transition from one account to another. There’s no paperwork to be filed in converting an RRSP to a RRIF when the RRSP lasts for life.”
“Allowing for a successor holder designation is also a step forward,” he says. “It’s more flexible and therefore more useful than a mere beneficiary designation.” While it will take a few months for the change to be enacted, “most financial planners and retirement specialists believe this is a welcome step forward.”
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