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Trucks are pictured on the assembly line at the Paccar manufacturing facility in Sainte-Therese, Que., on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026.

News

Federal budget unveils new tax measures aimed at growing businesses in Canada

Federal budget 2026 has introduced tax measures around growth and simplifying Canada's tax code. Find out the latest details.

Federal budget unveils new tax measures aimed at growing businesses in Canada

News

Wealthsimple launches AI banking assistant that can help move money, place trades

Wealthsimple's new AI assistant, Penny, can help with everyday banking, investment trades, and financial insights, but users must approve...

Wealthsimple launches AI banking assistant that can help move money, place trades
Packages of Maple Leaf Foods chicken breasts are shown on a shelf at a grocery store in Oakville, Ont., Friday, Jan. 6, 2023.

Investing

Stock market news: Shopify and Suncor profits climb, RioCan hits occupancy record

From Shopify's revenue growth to Suncor's higher dividend, here's what happened in Canadian markets over the last week.

Stock market news: Shopify and Suncor profits climb, RioCan hits occupancy record
Young woman at desk looking worried

Self Employment

Over half of Canada’s self-employed workers face income shortfalls—here’s what that means

A new Money Mentors survey revealed that 53% of self-employed workers used credit to cover everyday expenses because of...

Over half of Canada’s self-employed workers face income shortfalls—here’s what that means
wealthsimple presents

News

Everything unveiled at the highly anticipated ‘Wealthsimple Presents’ event

Wealthsimple announced 12 products and features on Thursday. Some are available now; others won't arrive until 2027.

Everything unveiled at the highly anticipated ‘Wealthsimple Presents’ event
Dark web monitoring

Fraud and Scams

Dark web monitoring: Keeping your identity safe

Dark web monitoring: Keeping your identity safe

ETFs

All you need to know about accumulating “.L” ETFs as a Canadian investor

Accumulating ETFs don’t defer taxation, but they can simplify compounding in a portfolio focused on the long term.

All you need to know about accumulating “.L” ETFs as a Canadian investor
trillium payment dates 2026

Benefits

Ontario Trillium Benefit payment dates: November OTB drops Tuesday

Check out the remaining Ontario Trillium Benefit payment dates for 2026 and learn what determines how much money you...

Ontario Trillium Benefit payment dates: November OTB drops Tuesday
OTB notice

Ask a Planner

Ontario Trillium Benefit notice: What does it mean?

Have you received an Ontario Trillium Benefit (OTB) notice from CRA? Here is what it means and what you...

Ontario Trillium Benefit notice: What does it mean?

Credit Cards

How the BMO eclipse Visa Infinite Privilege Card refresh changes the way you earn points

How the BMO eclipse Visa Infinite Privilege Card refresh changes the way you earn points