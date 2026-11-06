The e-commerce company, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, says the profit amounted to 36 cents US per diluted share for the quarter ended Sept. 30 compared with a profit of 20 cents US per diluted share a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, Shopify says its profit amounted to 49 cents US per diluted share in its latest quarter, up from an adjusted profit of 34 cents per diluted share in the third quarter of 2025.

Revenue for the quarter totalled US$3.74 billion, up from $2.84 billion in the same quarter last year. The results included US$836 million in subscription solutions revenue, up from US$699 million a year ago, while merchant solutions revenue totalled $2.91 billion, up from $2.15 billion in the same quarter last year.

In its outlook for its fourth quarter, Shopify says it expects revenue to grow at a low-thirties percentage rate on a year-over-year basis.

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Suncor posts higher third-quarter profit of $3.8B, up from $1.6B last year

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU) Numbers for its third quarter: Profit: $3.8 billion (up from $1.6 billion a year ago)

$3.8 billion (up from $1.6 billion a year ago) Operating earnings: $4.6 billion (up from $1.8 billion a year ago)

Oilsands giant Suncor Energy Inc. reported net earnings of $3.8 billion during the third quarter, up from $1.6 billion during the same period last year. On a per share basis, its profit amounted to $3.27, compared with $1.34 during the prior-year quarter.

Adjusted operating earnings, which Suncor considers a better gauge of its underlying performance because it filters out the effects of unusual items, were $4.6 billion, or $3.97 per share. That’s up from last year’s third quarter, when Suncor had adjusted operating earnings of $1.8 billion, or $1.48 per share.

Total upstream production was 852.5 million barrels per day in the third quarter, down year-over-year from 870 million.

Subsequent to its third quarter, Suncor’s board of directors approved a dividend increase of 10 per cent to 66 cents per common share.

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Thomson Reuters reports Q3 profit down from year ago, revenue up 10%

Thomson Reuters Corp. (TSX:TRI) Numbers for its third quarter: Profit: $339 million (down from $23 million a year ago)

$339 million (down from $23 million a year ago) Operating earnings: $1.83 billion (up from $1.66 billion a year ago)

Thomson Reuters Corp. reported a third-quarter profit of US$339 million, down from US$423 million in the same quarter last year, as its revenue rose 10%. The company, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, says the profit amounted to 78 cents US per diluted share for the quarter ended Sept. 30, down from a profit of 94 cents US per diluted share a year ago.

On an adjusted basis, Thomson Reuters says it earned 81 cents US per share in its latest quarter, up from an adjusted profit of 71 cents US per share in the third quarter of 2025.

Revenue for the quarter totalled US$1.83 billion, up from US$1.66 billion a year earlier.

On Oct. 1, Thomson Reuters completed its deal to sell a 51% stake in its global print business to investment firm KKR for US$500 million. The business, now a joint venture between Thomson Reuters and KKR, now operates as Westbridge Print.

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RioCan’s retail occupancy hits record amid low supply, high demand

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:REI.UN) Numbers for its third quarter: Profit: $122.6 million (up from loss of $120.3 million a year ago)

$122.6 million (up from loss of $120.3 million a year ago) Occupancy: 98.9% (up from 98.4% a year ago)

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust reported its retail committed occupancy rate hit a record high of 98.9% in its third quarter, driven by low supply of new space and robust demand from retailers. The rate marked an increase from 98.4% in the same quarter a year earlier.

Chief executive Jonathan Gitlin says there’s been little new supply that’s come online over the past decade, largely because it hasn’t been economically viable to build new retail space. That has left limited existing space for new retailers to move into.

He also says the company’s strategy of focusing on necessity-based tenants, like grocery stores and pharmacies, continues to pay off for its retail portfolio.

RioCan reported a profit of $122.6 million during the third quarter, compared with a loss of $120.3 million a year earlier. The profit amounted to diluted net income per unit of 42 cents, up from a diluted loss per unit of 41 cents last year.