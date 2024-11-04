Even if an asset does not earn income, it may still need to be reported on a Canadian tax return, and stiff penalties may apply for missed disclosures. Let’s take a closer look at the tax implications for Canadians with foreign income and assets.

Also read Income Tax Guide for Canadians Deadlines, tax tips and more read now

Reporting foreign income on a Canadian tax return

Foreign income should be reported on your Canadian tax return. This includes employment income, self-employment income, pensions, investment income and rental income.

There may be occasional exceptions for pensions if they are exempt in a tax treaty between Canada and the foreign country. But the default presumption should be that foreign income is taxable in Canada.

Income should be converted to Canadian dollars based on the exchange rate on the date it was earned. For practical reasons, an average rate for the year may be used, particularly if the foreign income includes multiple transactions in a currency that does not fluctuate significantly.

The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) suggests using the Bank of Canada exchange rate, but it will also accept sources that are widely available, verifiable, published by an independent provider and used regularly from year to year. Alternate sources cited by the CRA include rates from Bloomberg L.P., Thomson Reuters Corporation and OANDA Corporation.

Claiming foreign tax

Many countries tax foreign residents on income earned in their own countries as well. As a result, Canadians earning foreign income may be subject to either withholding tax or income tax in that foreign country, and they may have to file a foreign tax return.

Foreign tax can generally be recovered on a Canadian tax return by claiming foreign tax credits. In most cases, this reduces the Canadian tax payable by the foreign tax already paid. However, it may depend on the tax treaty between Canada and the foreign country, as well as your income and tax payable on your Canadian tax return.

Disclosing foreign assets

Foreign assets may need to be disclosed annually on a Canadian tax return, whether they generate income or not. Taxpayers who own certain investments with a cost of more than $100,000 Canadian may need to file Form T1135 Foreign Income Verification Statement.