The S&P/TSX composite index was down 651.69 points at 34,663.61.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 617.56 points at 50,141.86. The S&P 500 index was down 38.99 points at 7,301.54, while the Nasdaq composite was down 42.12 points at 24,286.26.

The Canadian dollar traded for 69.77 cents US compared with 69.97 cents US on Tuesday.

The January crude oil contract was down US$1.74 at US$82.91 per barrel.

The December gold contract was down US$114.00 at US$3,750.20 an ounce.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 18, 2026.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

News from © The Canadian Press, 2026. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

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