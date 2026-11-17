The annual rate of inflation was steady at 3.1 per cent last month, slightly below economists’ expectations of 3.2 per cent.

The inflation reading raises questions about whether the Bank of Canada will need to raise interest rates again in December, said Benjamin Reitzes, BMO’s managing director of Canadian rates and macro strategist.

“There’s nothing in these numbers at the moment that really screams rate hike for the Bank of Canada,” he said. “They’ve been particularly hawkish over the past few weeks and they raised rates in October and signalled that more could be necessary.”

The central bank raised its key rate by a quarter of a percentage point to 2.5 per cent on Oct. 28, its first hike in more than three years, amid concerns that elevated energy costs could fuel broader inflation.

It aims to keep inflation at two per cent, the midpoint of its target range of one to three per cent.

Reitzes said October’s inflation numbers “don’t necessarily signal that they need to do something immediately, but again, that doesn’t mean they won’t. There’s no clearcut case here either way.”

Gasoline continued to be a key driver of headline inflation, rising 30.9 per cent year-over-year in October compared with 27.8 per cent the month before amid continued conflict in the Middle East and Ukraine.

Higher energy costs could eventually push up prices elsewhere, said Royal Bank of Canada economist Abbey Xu.

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“The longer energy prices remain elevated, the more cost pressures will filter through to consumer prices with a lag,” she said in a client note.

“The path of energy prices also remains highly uncertain despite the decline in gasoline prices so far in November.”

StatCan said gasoline prices rose at a faster annual pace last month partly because prices fell sharply in October 2025, making the year-over-year increase appear larger.

On a monthly basis, however, gasoline prices fell 2.5 per cent in October.

Excluding energy, annual inflation eased to two per cent in October from 2.1 per cent in September.

“Underlying price pressures stayed comparatively contained,” Xu said, noting that the consumer price index excluding both food and energy slowed to 1.8 per cent.

RBC’s diffusion index, which measures how widespread inflation is across the economy, continued to show that “unusually strong price growth has been concentrated in a relatively narrow share of the consumer basket,” she said.

Meanwhile, Canadians once again faced higher prices at grocery stores.