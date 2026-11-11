The S&P/TSX composite index was up 250.19 points at 36,420.64.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 18.55 points at 52,250.44. The S&P 500 index was up 85.66 points at 7,606.59, while the Nasdaq composite was up 456.34 points at 25,522.22.

The Canadian dollar traded for 70.24 cents US compared with 70.52 cents US on Tuesday.

The December crude oil contract was up US$1.94 at US$87.98 per barrel.

The December gold contract was down US$17.70 at US$4,012.50 an ounce.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 11, 2026.

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