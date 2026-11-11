S&P/TSX composite up 250 points in late-morning trading; U.S. stock markets also up
Canada's main stock index was up 350 points on Wednesday morning, while U.S. stock markets also gained. Find out more.
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Canada's main stock index was up 350 points on Wednesday morning, while U.S. stock markets also gained. Find out more.
Canada’s main stock index was up 250 points in late-morning trading with the energy, technology and base metal sectors moving higher, while U.S. stock markets also gained.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 250.19 points at 36,420.64.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 18.55 points at 52,250.44. The S&P 500 index was up 85.66 points at 7,606.59, while the Nasdaq composite was up 456.34 points at 25,522.22.
The Canadian dollar traded for 70.24 cents US compared with 70.52 cents US on Tuesday.
The December crude oil contract was up US$1.94 at US$87.98 per barrel.
The December gold contract was down US$17.70 at US$4,012.50 an ounce.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 11, 2026.
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