Though it’s all part of the appeal of precious metals as a means to mark life’s biggest moments. Gold, silver, and platinum have been prized for thousands of years.

You can enjoy a coin or bar today, and pass it down from parents to children, grandparents to grandchildren, or mentors to the next generation. Unlike most gifts, it’s made of a material that has value independently, beyond sentimental value.

More than bullion bars

When people think of precious metals, gold or silver bars might first come to mind, but there are many more options, at a range of price points.

TD Precious Metals offers gold, silver and platinum products, including bullion, collectible coins and commemorative pieces that mark milestones, achievements and cultural celebrations.

The design and its exclusivity matter as much as the metal, if not more, to many collectors.

Some of the offered commemorative coins celebrate cultural occasions like Lunar New Year and Diwali, or major life events like weddings and the birth of a child. Others feature pop-culture themes, from the Alien series to the Toronto Blue Jays’ 50th season.

Bullion or collectible? What to know before you buy

You might want to review a few things before you invest in a precious metal gift.

Bullion coins and bars are typically priced close to the market value of the metal they contain, and so their value changes with gold and silver prices. Collectible and commemorative coins usually cost more than their metal content, because you’re also paying for the design, craftsmanship, and limited mintage.

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A bullion is more of an investment, and a collectible is a keepsake. Both can be a meaningful gift depending on your budget, the occasion, the recipient and more.

A birthday worth celebrating

This year, one of Canada’s best-known landmarks, the CN Tower, turned 50.

The Royal Canadian Mint marked the Tower’s anniversary by releasing a gorgeous one-ounce fine silver coin, available through TD Precious Metals, to celebrate Canadian ingenuity and engineering.



The CN Tower is beautifully framed with the city views in the background. It’s the kind of piece that can be passed down for generations.

Making a lasting personal memory

You can always personalize a high-value gift by choosing a piece that reflects the recipient or the occasion and adding a heartfelt handwritten note explaining why you picked it. Combining meaning, artistry and intricate design, these unique pieces appeal to collectors, investors and anyone looking for a distinctive and memorable gift.

From elegant and traditional coins celebrating special occasions, such as weddings or the arrival of a newborn, to collectible works of art featuring popular themes like the Alien series, Dune, Marvel, Hot Wheels, the Toronto Blue Jays 50 Seasons and so much more, there’s something for every occasion.

Explore TD Precious Metals’ collection to discover meaningful gifts to help celebrate life’s milestones and creates lasting legacies.

Legal disclaimer The information in this article is for informational purposes only and is not intended to provide financial, legal, accounting or tax advice, and should not be relied upon in that regard.

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