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CPP Investments

News

CPP Investments posts 0.5 per cent loss for Q2, weighed down by fixed-income losses

CPP Investments has reported net losses in Q2 2026. Diversification helped offset some of that pressure. Find out the...

CPP Investments posts 0.5 per cent loss for Q2, weighed down by fixed-income losses
etfs canada

ETFs

Buying ETFs in Canada Tool: The MoneySense ETF Screener

Which ETFs should you invest in? Which ones best suit your risk tolerance? What about personal ethics? Check out...

Buying ETFs in Canada Tool: The MoneySense ETF Screener
boc interest rate

News

Bank of Canada moving carefully, but further hikes might be needed: meeting summary

The BoC governing council says further interest rate hikes might come in the future, but is taking a more...

Bank of Canada moving carefully, but further hikes might be needed: meeting summary
cost of convenience

Save

What is convenience costing you?

Most Canadians have paid the cost of convenience to save time or effort, but few do it often. Here's...

What is convenience costing you?
credit score canada

Credit Cards

Patience, consistency are key for young Canadians building their credit score

In Canada, a credit score shows how likely you are to pay your bills on time. But a credit...

Patience, consistency are key for young Canadians building their credit score
Budget 2026

News

Budget offers little new relief for middle-income Canadians struggling with costs

Budget 2026 promises billions in affordability relief, but struggling middle-income Canadians may not benefit from it much.

Budget offers little new relief for middle-income Canadians struggling with costs
financial literacy month

Learn

It’s Financial Literacy Month, and I’m not sure what money is anymore

We're all being encouraged to talk about money this Financial Literacy Month. The first thing I want to say...

It’s Financial Literacy Month, and I’m not sure what money is anymore
vpn

Fraud and Scams

How a VPN protects you when you’re away from home

How a VPN protects you when you’re away from home
share buyback

News

Share buybacks can add value for investors but can’t ‘rescue bad companies’

Here's everything you need to know when a company you've invested in does share buybacks.

Share buybacks can add value for investors but can’t ‘rescue bad companies’
federal budget 2026

News

Federal Budget 2026: What changes and how it’ll impact you

Federal budget 2026 includes several tax and investment measures, but how do they affect the average family?

Federal Budget 2026: What changes and how it’ll impact you