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financial literacy month

Learn

It’s Financial Literacy Month, and I’m not sure what money is anymore

We're all being encouraged to talk about money this Financial Literacy Month. The first thing I want to say...

It’s Financial Literacy Month, and I’m not sure what money is anymore
How to buy ETFs

Investing

How to buy ETFs

How to buy ETFs
Financial planning, investment or wealth management, savings money or income and salary, budgeting plan for spending, debt and tax concept, woman planning for her savings with piggy bank growth chart.

Financial literacy

Should self-acceptance be a financial strategy?

Accepting who you are and what matters most can lead to more confident career choices, healthier money decisions, and...

Should self-acceptance be a financial strategy?
financial independence

Financial literacy

Taking the financial reins when you turn 18 can build confidence for the future

Here's how you can build good money habits and start your financial independence journey when you turn 18.

Taking the financial reins when you turn 18 can build confidence for the future
best online brokerage canada

Investing

Best online brokerages in Canada for 2026

Best online brokerages in Canada for 2026
AI money

Financial literacy

‘You’re right’ is the costliest thing AI can say about money

MoneySense writer Vickram Agarwal shares surprising ways responsibly using AI has helped him make day-to-day money decisions.

‘You’re right’ is the costliest thing AI can say about money
A Simplii Financial debit card is shown in a photo illustration made in Toronto, Friday, Oct. 9, 2026.

News

Simplii Financial rolls out tools for DIY banking in bid for growth

Simplii Financial is launching a new account type, named the Simplii Account, and is piloting new features like bank...

Simplii Financial rolls out tools for DIY banking in bid for growth
divorce in canada

Mortgages

What to do about your mortgage when you get a divorce in Canada

Who stays in the home? What are the divorce-related rules about mortgages in Canada? A mortgage expert answers questions.

What to do about your mortgage when you get a divorce in Canada
what is a vpn

Save

What is a VPN and should you get one?

What is a VPN and should you get one?
veterans affairs canada

News

Veterans Affairs Canada to send out payments on Monday

Some Canadians will receive a payment from Veterans Affairs Canada (VAC) on Monday, September 28, 2026. The governmental department...

Veterans Affairs Canada to send out payments on Monday