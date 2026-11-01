The other night, we were discussing how AI is helping us in our respective professions, and how it has made life more productive, but also fun in many ways. It’s easier to synthesize information, access resources and, sometimes, with all the time saved, find a few extra moments in the day to just be.

I remarked that while it’s easy to be skeptical, and there are legitimate fears and concerns, it’s worth accepting that life since AI became commercially accessible is not only different, but also kind of cool.

This conversation, and the thought of sometimes just accepting things for what they are, reminded me of other areas in life where acceptance plays a significant role in what we’re able to create.

Not knowing what I wanted to be

When I graduated from university, I really had no idea what I wanted to do with my life. Circumstances led me to relocate from the UK to Dubai, where I started my marketing career with General Motors.

I remember talking to my boss and making a remark: “I don’t know what I want to be when I grow up.”

She said, “Vick, you’re going to be 65 and not know what you want to be when you grow up. Some of the most interesting people in the world wonder that every day. You don’t need to figure it out.”

Those were the words I needed to hear in that moment to get on with my day, but it’s something I’ve reflected on many times since that conversation.

The rollercoaster of life happened. I met my wife, who wholeheartedly supported me starting my first business. It had big ups and downs, we had a child, I started another business, we moved to Canada, and then the immigrant life began.

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And still, despite more than a decade passing, I found myself unable to shake the feeling that I didn’t know what I wanted to be when I grew up.

Playing it too small

I felt that I wasn’t doing what I was supposed to be doing with my career. It didn’t matter how well or not well I was doing at a given time; I just never felt like I was doing what I was meant to do with my professional life.

I wasn’t working for a big tech company. I wasn’t on the cutting edge of technology. I wasn’t living out my purpose. I was playing it too small. And when I was working for someone else, I wasn’t making enough money.

I found myself feeling jealous of those around me and that got in the way of relationships with colleagues and bosses. I demanded raises because I felt I was meant for something bigger, but I was stuck in the small. I even went as far as making up stories in my head about other people and why their circumstances were so much better than mine.

I wasn’t unhappy with my life. I had a wife I loved, a growing family, and a career that had taken me across the world. But I was experiencing a level of internal turmoil that affected so many aspects of my life, including my finances.

You don’t make good, smart, or confident decisions when you’re constantly questioning whether you’re where you’re supposed to be.

The gap between who I am and who I think I should be

Psychologist E. Tory Higgins developed what is known as self-discrepancy theory, which examines the tension between who we believe we are, who we would ideally like to be, and who we think we ought to be. When there’s a significant gap between these versions of ourselves, it can contribute to feelings of dissatisfaction, disappointment, and restlessness.

I can’t say that this theory explains everything I was feeling, but the idea resonates with me. I was measuring my life against an imagined version of myself, and no matter what I achieved, I could always find another reason to believe I wasn’t where I should be.