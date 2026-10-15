I use AI a fair bit in my day to day, and I work with several startups building in the space. I sit somewhere between skepticism and evangelism, which has led me to focus on responsible use. It feels like the appropriate middle ground, especially when it comes to money.

I prefer not to think of it as the answer to everything, but I also don’t indulge the fear of terrible things happening as a consequence. I see it as a fantastic resource that creates more space to think for myself rather than the opposite, which is where a lot of the concerns lie.

Over the past several months, I’ve been using my GPT in some surprisingly practical money situations. The goal wasn’t to have it make a financial decision for me, but to better understand what was happening, ask more relevant questions and avoid a potentially expensive financial outcome.

The leak

I am not handy at all.

When I found a leak in our home, my reaction after the initial panic was fear of how much it was going to cost.

Instead of picking up the phone and calling someone to inspect the situation, I took some pictures and uploaded them to my GPT. I wasn’t sure what I was asking it to do. I just figured I might get a little more insight into what I was dealing with.

With a little back and forth, it helped me understand what I was looking at and what I needed to do next: talk to my neighbours, get their insurance information, contact my own insurer, connect with the property management company and meticulously document everything. A lot of this may seem obvious, but it isn’t if you’ve never had to deal with it before.

AI’s utility was most apparent in helping me make sense of everyone else’s version of the event. Everyone involved was speaking from their own perspective, and there were times when those perspectives didn’t line up. That misalignment is where things can start becoming expensive. Having a tool to help me synthesize everything I was hearing made it easier to figure out all the moving parts and the plan of action that followed.

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The fix ended up involving multiple parties, a little frustration and a lot less anxiety than it could have, but most importantly, it cost me zero dollars.

The concert

If you know me, you know I love live music, and concerts are an important part of my life experience. I’ll happily pay for a great concert, but there’s a line between paying for an experience you value and getting fleeced trying to make it happen.

Dynamic pricing, scalpers, resale marketplaces and multi-stage presales have made buying tickets an expensive ordeal.

So the night before I log into a presale, I give my GPT everything I know about the venue, the upcoming event and my budget for the show. I then ask it to help me work through the likely seating and pricing based on historical data, the prevailing online buzz and other venues across the globe.

It builds me a rough layout of the venue, predicts pricing for different sections and ranks them for me based on value and alignment with my budget.

It isn’t perfect. But it gets me close enough that when the queue opens, I’m not spending fifteen minutes trying to figure out whether the $240 seats are actually better than the $80 ones. I know where I’m looking and what I’m willing to spend before I make the purchase.

I’m not asking AI whether I should go to the concert. I’ve already answered that question for myself and set the guardrails around it. What I’m doing is using it to inform my process, so I can stay within budget and keep myself from making a bad decision while I’m caught up in the rush of trying to get tickets.

The car

For months, there was a strange crackling noise coming from my car speakers. I’d done some basic troubleshooting by switching cables, changing the source and testing Bluetooth connectivity, and I had a sense of what might be going on.