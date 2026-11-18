When I reflect on those conversations, I find myself getting emotional. I realise that not only are the people around us willing to help, but also that we have built something truly meaningful over time. These people care enough to pull up their socks, show up, and help us through something that would otherwise be emotionally and financially taxing.

But then I had another thought: we had already budgeted for movers. It was an expense we were expecting, and I hadn’t considered that it would be different this time. It got me thinking about the financial impact of having a reliable support system.

Starting from scratch

We started life from scratch when we moved to Canada and, despite having family in different cities across the Greater Toronto Area, we ended up at a distance for a variety of reasons that best suited our growing family. Soon after, COVID happened, and it became harder than ever to build a support network.

People rarely, if ever, think about the financial side of a support system. If you have one, it doesn’t occur to you. If you don’t, then you go through the motions. You find a place to live, settle into a job, figure out schools, and make sense of how things work in this new world. You hire movers because you need movers. You pay a babysitter because someone needs to look after your child. It is all just part of the cost of living your life.

The cost of a night out

Hiring a babysitter was the one expense I felt the most. In the early years, a night out meant factoring in the cost of someone looking after our child. We often found ourselves with friends who didn’t have to think about it, because they had family nearby.

I often wondered if it was money I wanted to spend. Looking around, seeing those that had systems in place, it became apparent how much they were saving. This wasn’t a jealousy thing; it was one of those observations that gets you thinking.

School pickups were another such thing. When I eventually returned to the office two to three days a week, the commute was over an hour each way. Like so many others, my wife and I had to figure out how to manage the transition.

We considered after-school care, but the arrangements often involved paying for a regular service, despite only needing it on specific days. I ended up driving to work after drop-off and then would make the trek back in time for pickup.

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This, like many other expenses, was not about affordability. It was about the frustration of having to work around a problem that could be solved if we had a system in place.

But it isn’t just childcare and moving. You want to get some work done in your backyard? Someone you know has the tools, the experience, or simply the willingness to give you a hand. Buying something in bulk from Costco and don’t need all of it? Split it with friends and share the cost.

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Friends vs. a support system

I enjoy the occasional analogy, and I was trying hard to find one that made sense. I warn you: If you think about this one logically, the metaphor falls apart. But if you think about it emotionally, it will probably hold up for you like it does for me.

I think of this in terms of swimming. Having friends is like knowing how to swim. You know you have people who care about you, you know you’re not alone, and you have the confidence that you can make your way through life. But knowing how to swim isn’t always enough. Sometimes you get tired. Sometimes the water gets rough and you need something to hold on to. That’s where a reliable support system comes in. It’s the life raft.

Your closest friends may live in another city or different country. You might speak to them several times a week, but that doesn’t mean they’re the ones who can show when something needs to get done.

In 2025, Statistics Canada found that recent immigrants were twice as likely as people born in Canada to have friendships that happen only online (16% compared with 8%). And people whose friendships were only online were far less likely to say they always or often had people to depend on: 61%, compared with 79% for those who also saw their friends in person.

A reliable support system is about having people close enough—and relationships strong enough—that you can depend on each other. It’s a two-way street: you show up for them and they show up for you.

The value of having people to lean on

In a 2008 study, researchers asked people to estimate how steep a hill was. Those who had a friend standing with them thought the hill was less steep than those who were on their own. Even people who were just asked to think about a supportive friend saw it as less steep.