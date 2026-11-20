Gone are the days when bringing up a prenuptial agreement was considered a romance-killer or a taboo topic reserved exclusively for the ultra-wealthy. Millennials and Gen Z in particular now treat them as a standard financial planning tool, like buying a home or opening an investment account.

“Social media and increased media coverage around celebrity prenups have made younger people far more familiar with these agreements,” explains Sean Valentine, a Toronto-based family lawyer. “More importantly, the taboo is fading. Younger couples see a prenup not as cursing their relationship, but as a practical financial planning tool.”

What is a prenup in Canada?

Put simply, a prenup is a legal contract a couple signs before marriage. It sets out how they’ll divide assets and debts, and handle spousal support, if they separate or divorce. Canadian family law usually calls it a marriage contract.

In an interview with MoneySense, Valentine shared key insights about how prenuptial agreements function and what couples should expect during the process.

Prenups are flexible, but Canadian courts set strict limits on what they can include. Understanding these distinctions helps ensure your agreement is both practical and legally binding.

What a prenup can cover

A prenup lets couples set their own financial rules and protect individual assets if they split, according to Valentine and resources like prenup.ca It can cover:

Pre-marital assets and property: Protecting pre-existing investments, savings portfolios, real estate, and business equity built before the marriage.

Protecting pre-existing investments, savings portfolios, real estate, and business equity built before the marriage. Gifts and inheritances: Structuring parental down payment gifts, family inheritances, or trust distributions to remain separate personal property rather than shared marital equity.

Structuring parental down payment gifts, family inheritances, or trust distributions to remain separate personal property rather than shared marital equity. Debt allocation: Outlining clear boundaries for pre-existing debts (such as student loans or personal lines of credit) so one partner isn’t held responsible for the other’s prior liabilities.

Outlining clear boundaries for pre-existing debts (such as student loans or personal lines of credit) so one partner isn’t held responsible for the other’s prior liabilities. Spousal support terms: Setting customized frameworks, capped amounts, or mutual waivers for spousal support.

Setting customized frameworks, capped amounts, or mutual waivers for spousal support. Modern lifestyle clauses: “Pet nups” that cover care schedules, decisions and vet bills, and clauses that compensate a stay-at-home partner for unpaid domestic labour.

“Pet nups” that cover care schedules, decisions and vet bills, and clauses that compensate a stay-at-home partner for unpaid domestic labour. Jurisdictional and choice-of-law clauses: Specifying which province’s legal principles will govern the agreement if you move between provinces.

What a prenup does not cover

Canadian family law doesn’t let couples decide certain things in advance:

Child custody and parenting time: A prenup can’t decide child custody, access or parenting time in advance. Canadian courts determine parenting arrangements strictly based on the best interests of the child at the time of separation.

A prenup can’t decide child custody, access or parenting time in advance. Canadian courts determine parenting arrangements strictly based on the best interests of the child at the time of separation. Child support: A prenup can’t waive, cap or pre-calculate child support. Under child support guidelines, that right belongs to the child.

A prenup can’t waive, cap or pre-calculate child support. Under child support guidelines, that right belongs to the child. Matrimonial home possession rights: This can vary from province to province. In provinces like Ontario, parties cannot contract out of equal possession rights to the matrimonial home under provincial family law statutes.

This can vary from province to province. In provinces like Ontario, parties cannot contract out of equal possession rights to the matrimonial home under provincial family law statutes. Infidelity or “fault” clauses: Clauses penalizing infidelity or personal behavior are legally unenforceable, as Canadian courts govern divorce strictly on a no-fault basis.

What makes it legally binding?

For any prenup to withstand judicial scrutiny in Canada, courts weigh two procedural rules heavily:

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Independent legal advice (ILA): Both partners must retain separate, independent legal counsel. Using a single lawyer creates a legal conflict of interest and a court could set the agreement aside. Full financial disclosure: Both parties must provide complete and accurate statements of their assets and debts. Deliberately hiding or undervaluing assets can invalidate the contract.

Why Canadian couples are getting prenups

Previous generations often saw bringing up a prenup as a cynical gesture that hinted at an inevitable split.

But especially for younger Canadian couples entering marriage or common-law partnerships today, that stigma is rapidly vanishing.

A recent TD Bank survey found 52% of Gen Z Canadians want their partner to sign a prenup before marrying or moving in together. Across all age groups, it’s just 31%.

However, a significant execution gap remains.

Wanting a prenup and signing one are two different things. A 2026 Nanos Research survey for The Globe and Mail found only about 4% of married couples and 2% of common-law couples have one.

So what is driving this generational shift?

The surge is also closely tied to demographic patterns in remarriages and blended families. The latest Statistics Canada census data (2022) reveals that over 10% of Canadian families are blended families, where partners often bring pre-existing property, real estate, and financial commitments to prior children into the relationship. These subsequent unions are increasingly protected by domestic contracts to separate pre-marital property and safeguard inheritances for children from prior relationships.

Couples are also marrying later, if at all. The average age at marriage is now around 34, which gives people more time to build savings or start a business. Additionally, economic factors like high housing, food and childcare costs are causing younger Canadians to rely on parents and grandparents for help.