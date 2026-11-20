What is a prenup and do you need one? Pros, cons, and costs
How does a prenup work in Canada? Do you really need one? Learn about its purpose, costs, and how to discuss it with your partner.
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How does a prenup work in Canada? Do you really need one? Learn about its purpose, costs, and how to discuss it with your partner.
Our favourite reality shows and rom-coms push the message that love is blind, but today’s Canadian couples are keeping their eyes wide open when it comes to their finances. Deciding whether to sign a prenup has become a key step for modern couples before they get married or even move in together.
Gone are the days when bringing up a prenuptial agreement was considered a romance-killer or a taboo topic reserved exclusively for the ultra-wealthy. Millennials and Gen Z in particular now treat them as a standard financial planning tool, like buying a home or opening an investment account.
“Social media and increased media coverage around celebrity prenups have made younger people far more familiar with these agreements,” explains Sean Valentine, a Toronto-based family lawyer. “More importantly, the taboo is fading. Younger couples see a prenup not as cursing their relationship, but as a practical financial planning tool.”
Put simply, a prenup is a legal contract a couple signs before marriage. It sets out how they’ll divide assets and debts, and handle spousal support, if they separate or divorce. Canadian family law usually calls it a marriage contract.
In an interview with MoneySense, Valentine shared key insights about how prenuptial agreements function and what couples should expect during the process.
Prenups are flexible, but Canadian courts set strict limits on what they can include. Understanding these distinctions helps ensure your agreement is both practical and legally binding.
A prenup lets couples set their own financial rules and protect individual assets if they split, according to Valentine and resources like prenup.ca It can cover:
Canadian family law doesn’t let couples decide certain things in advance:
For any prenup to withstand judicial scrutiny in Canada, courts weigh two procedural rules heavily:
Previous generations often saw bringing up a prenup as a cynical gesture that hinted at an inevitable split.
But especially for younger Canadian couples entering marriage or common-law partnerships today, that stigma is rapidly vanishing.
A recent TD Bank survey found 52% of Gen Z Canadians want their partner to sign a prenup before marrying or moving in together. Across all age groups, it’s just 31%.
However, a significant execution gap remains.
Wanting a prenup and signing one are two different things. A 2026 Nanos Research survey for The Globe and Mail found only about 4% of married couples and 2% of common-law couples have one.
So what is driving this generational shift?
The surge is also closely tied to demographic patterns in remarriages and blended families. The latest Statistics Canada census data (2022) reveals that over 10% of Canadian families are blended families, where partners often bring pre-existing property, real estate, and financial commitments to prior children into the relationship. These subsequent unions are increasingly protected by domestic contracts to separate pre-marital property and safeguard inheritances for children from prior relationships.
Couples are also marrying later, if at all. The average age at marriage is now around 34, which gives people more time to build savings or start a business. Additionally, economic factors like high housing, food and childcare costs are causing younger Canadians to rely on parents and grandparents for help.
Valentine notes that many young Canadians are “walking into a pre-inheritance or down payments,” making asset protection a priority.
Stephanie Lombardi, a therapist with her own practice in Alliston, Ont., says several factors led her and her husband to sign a prenup before their wedding. As a business owner, she felt the need to protect her income should the worst happen.
“Having a business was a huge factor for me in terms of protecting what I had worked so hard for. As a sole proprietor, technically I am my business,” she tells MoneySense.
Most couples sign a prenup before the wedding. Some sign a postnup after they marry instead. This is particularly true if their financial situation changes due to an inheritance, career transition, or a new business venture.
According to Valentine, time pressure is the main trigger. “When wedding dates are approaching fast, negotiating spousal support or property division creates intense stress,” he tells us. “Some couples prefer to enjoy their wedding and honeymoon in peace, then negotiate a postnup six months later.”
However, postnups can present their own challenges. Once married, the spouse giving up more financial rights has less motivation to sign. Furthermore, as time passes, tangling finances makes drafting a fair agreement harder.
Couples moving between provinces must also navigate varying provincial property laws. While federal statutes govern child and spousal support, property division is provincial. Quebec operates under a civil code system, whereas the rest of Canada uses common-law precedents. If you might move, Valentine suggests adding a choice-of-law clause. It states which province’s laws govern the agreement.
When combining households, protecting assets like real estate and parental monetary gifts becomes a top priority. Couples who live together without marrying often ask whether they need a cohabitation agreement.
Travis Koivula, CFA/CFP, a B.C.-based senior wealth advisor with Aviso Wealth, points out that cohabitation agreements are “probably really more valid today than prenups because less people are getting married, but more people are living together.”
Whether you are getting married or simply cohabiting, he also stresses the importance of structuring assets correctly, particularly inheritances: “If you inherit some money, keep it in a separate investment account; don’t draw on it to fund daily living.”
Koivula also suggests the use of a joint account for any couple who lives together and shares expenses: “Having all the money go into one joint account creates financial transparency with no surprises.”
When the couple moved into Lombardi’s condo, they had already talked about money and started a cohabitation agreement. But they knew this was not a permanent solution for the life they were planning together.
“When my husband and I got together and we’re like, we’re gonna get married and like do the family thing … one-bedroom condo, not gonna cut it,” Lombardi, 36, recalls.
The couple ended up getting engaged shortly after moving in together and opted to do a prenup instead. Selling the condo later funded much of the down payment on their family home. Protecting that equity was a key reason for their prenup, Lombardi says.
Drafting a basic prenup or cohabitation agreement in Canada typically requires full financial disclosure from both partners and independent legal advice (ILA) for each person, says Valentine.
“For a straightforward, basic agreement where both parties agree, costs generally range from $1,500 to $3,000,” says Valentine. “However, for a typical agreement involving negotiations and dual legal representation, couples should expect an end price between $5,000 and $7,500.”
Legal fees can put a prenup out of reach for many couples. Online services now offer simpler marriage contracts for much less.
Valentine, for example, co-founded idoprenup.com, which offers simpler marriage contracts in Ontario for couples who need a basic agreement.
Lombardi and her husband took the traditional route and negotiated their prenup. It cost about $3,000, and they signed it about a week before their wedding.
Talking about money early and openly is crucial for couples who share a home. Successfully formalizing those conversations into contractual agreements requires early preparation.
“Getting this done a month before your wedding is a bad idea,” Valentine warns. “I actually like to change the narrative and say that getting a prenup is romantic. It forces couples to sit down, lay out their goals, and build a clear financial blueprint together.”
Lombardi agrees, noting she sees the importance of communication, especially around finances, in both her personal and professional life. “It’s an unsexy process… there is a lot of vulnerability in talking about numbers,” she explains. However, having open discussions prior to even moving in together made a significant difference: “I feel like part of the conversation was kind of natural … where that ground was kind of set even before we were engaged.”
Valentine says that no matter what goes into the prenup, fairness is a top concern. “The goal when I try to draft these is I’m trying to give it the fairest terms possible where both parties are giving up something, but there’s also a mutual benefit,” Valentine notes.
Whether deciding between a cohabitation agreement or a prenup, the goal is to avoid financial pitfalls and messy disputes if the relationship breaks down.
Beyond a cohabitation agreement or prenup, what can couples do to keep things financially equitable and transparent?
“I think it’s a really good exercise, whether you’re getting a prenup or not, to reveal the sheets and let your spouse know where you are financially,” Koivula says.
With transparency comes vulnerability. Koivula tells his clients to have the conversation early so you can make a plan together.
“Maybe you’re in a lot of debt and that’s embarrassing… [your partner] finding out after you get married is going to be a more difficult conversation. The debt conversation is really a communication one: How did we get here? How are you getting out? And what does that look like?”
Drawing on her professional experience as a therapist, Lombardi highlights additional risks of delaying these difficult discussions.
“When we avoid things that feel uncomfortable, it’s kind of like a bandaid,” she says. “We feel better in the moment, but then at some point we have to face it. And if we can kind of address it and tackle it in the here and now with transparency, with honesty, with mutual vulnerability, it can make the process so much easier. It’s really, really important work and conversations that you need to have.”
With cost-of-living concerns top of mind, economic pressures are heavily influencing relationship decisions in Canada.
According to a 2026 BMO Real Financial Progress Index survey, 37% of divorced or separated Canadians stayed in their marriage longer than intended due to the financial costs of separating, and 51% noted that the rising cost of living made divorce harder financially than expected. Furthermore, 33% of coupled Canadians feel pressured to move in together to save money, and 47% view marriage as a bigger financial step than an emotional one.
But what should people do about money once they make the decision to combine households and share household expenses?
A 2024 SoFi survey of U.S. newlyweds found:
Koivula views relationship contracts as an essential tool for aligning long-term financial goals and protecting multi-generational wealth. He frequently sees the need for these measures when older clients help the younger generation enter the real estate market.
“Parents are often helping the next generation buy a house, and they’re worried… what happens if that couple breaks up?” Koivula says. This concern frequently facilitates an agreement to safeguard down payments and lump-sum gifts.
Valentine and Koivula both say couples should think of a prenup as insurance. If the relationship ends, it makes a hard situation easier to sort out.
For Lombardi and her now husband, a prenup was something that made them both feel more secure in their relationship.
“Because of where in life we met, for me personally with the assets that I had already acquired or worked so hard to achieve, it really felt like a lot was on the line should that worst-case scenario happen, so being preventative felt really important.”
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