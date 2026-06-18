In defense of the “dumb” purchase
Optimization culture says that every dollar must be maximized and every latte is a betrayal of your future self, but sometimes the spreadsheet is wrong.
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Optimization culture says that every dollar must be maximized and every latte is a betrayal of your future self, but sometimes the spreadsheet is wrong.
Every few months, the internet rediscovers the same financial villain, and it is almost always the daily coffee. Apparently, somewhere between your morning latte and your retirement account lies the reason you are not yet financially free.
I know this argument well, because I spend a great deal of my time around people who work in money. Financial counsellors, planners, advisors, and accountants—all of them people who genuinely care about helping Canadians make smarter decisions. To be fair, they are not entirely wrong. Small expenses really do add up, lifestyle creep is real, and mindless spending can quietly erode financial stability over time.
But somewhere along the line, something went sideways in the way we talk about spending. Personal finance stopped being about building a sustainable life and started becoming an endless optimization exercise, one in which every dollar must be justified, maximized, and stripped of emotion. And sometimes, the spreadsheet is simply wrong.
Mine is a daily Tim Hortons medium black decaf. Yes, you read that correctly: I spend $1.92 every single day on brown flavoured water. Occasionally, if I am feeling particularly reckless, I upgrade to a $4.15 Starbucks tall decaf Americano. And I feel guilty about this every morning.
Not because we cannot afford it, and not because my wife minds—she could not care less. The guilt comes from somewhere else entirely. The world of personal finance has conditioned many of us to believe that the daily coffee is the ultimate symbol of financial irresponsibility. Eliminate it, the thinking goes, and somehow you unlock retirement, your children’s education fund fills itself, and financial peace descends from the skies.
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That guilt is so deeply ingrained that I think five times before putting a decaf coffee on an expense report when I travel for work. Oddly, I felt less guilty when it still had caffeine, because at least then I could rationalize the purchase as functionally necessary. Now it just feels like I am paying for warm flavoured water and a moment of peace.
And yet I still buy it, every single day. Not because I need the caffeine, but because I like the damn taste. More importantly, I buy it because of what that coffee represents.
By the time I take that first sip, I have usually been awake since 5 a.m. I have cleared emails and probably created more work for the people I work with, stood side-by-side with my wife and prepped breakfasts and lunches, gotten our daughter ready for school, and finished my daily workout. Only then comes the ritual.
I get my coffee, sit in the car, turn on my morning playlist, and for exactly 20 minutes I just exist. No calls, no notifications, no demands; just music, gratitude, and a warm cup of brown water. That $1.92 is not really about the coffee at all. It is my daily reminder to pause before the chaos of the day fully begins, and my signal to myself that however busy life gets, I still deserve 20 quiet minutes to think, breathe, and reset.
How do you calculate the return on that? And more importantly, should you even try?
Personal finance culture often treats spending as binary. There is good spending and bad spending, needs and wants, and very little room in between. But life is rarely that clean.
The irony is that many of the people who obsess over eliminating tiny discretionary purchases completely ignore the decisions that genuinely move the needle—things like housing costs, vehicle expenses, high-interest debt, inconsistent saving habits, or unstable income. Meanwhile, we direct an enormous amount of guilt toward a single coffee.
The “latte factor,” popularized by author David Bach in his book of the same name, was originally meant to illustrate how small recurring expenses compound over time, and mathematically that is true. A daily $5 purchase, invested consistently over decades, really can grow into a meaningful amount of money.
But critics of the concept have long argued that the conversation became distorted, particularly in an era when housing, childcare, groceries, and transportation have dramatically outpaced wage growth. For many Canadians, eliminating coffee is not the difference between financial struggle and financial freedom. That does not mean small spending is irrelevant; it means context matters.
There is also a behavioural side to this conversation that personal finance advice sometimes misses. Rigid budgets tend to fail for the same reason crash diets fail, which is that total deprivation is almost impossible to sustain.
Research consistently shows that people are more likely to stick to long-term plans when there is room for flexibility, enjoyment, and intentional rewards along the way. Psychologists have found that willpower and self-control are finite resources that deplete under constant restriction, and behavioural research on budgeting has found that rigid, tightly tracked budgets can actually backfire, while approaches that build in flexibility prove more sustainable. A budget that includes small, meaningful joys often turns out to be more durable than one built entirely around restriction.
That distinction matters, because there is a real difference between intentional spending and unconscious spending. My daily coffee is intentional, and so is my gym membership. Both pass what I think of as my “greater good” test, because both contribute positively to my mental health, physical well being, and ability to function at a high level. That does not mean every indulgence automatically qualifies. Far from it.
None of this is a blanket defense of reckless spending. If you apply this logic to every purchase, you will eventually have a financial crisis on your hands. There is a meaningful difference between an intentional joy purchase and a self-destructive one, and that line is worth defining before you ever pick up the coffee.
For what it is worth, I still optimize constantly. I compare prices, watch my subscriptions closely, check the flyers before grocery shopping, and defer purchases whenever I reasonably can. I am not casually throwing money around because life is short. If anything, I am still deeply wired as an optimizer—the kind of person who strategically delays renewing his Costco membership by timing large purchases around the expiry date, just to squeeze out an extra month or two before paying again.
But optimization without humanity becomes exhausting. Not every dollar needs to be converted into future value, especially when doing so strips all the enjoyment out of the present.
One of the more interesting areas of research in recent years explores the relationship between spending and happiness. In their book Happy Money, psychologists Elizabeth Dunn and Michael Norton lay out a set of principles for spending in ways that actually make us happier, among them, buying experiences rather than things and spending on other people rather than only on ourselves.
Earlier work by Leaf Van Boven and Thomas Gilovich reached a similar conclusion, finding that experiences tend to make us happier than possessions. And in a study led by Ashley Whillans, researchers found that using money to buy back time, by paying to offload tasks we dread, was associated with greater life satisfaction.
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What no optimization model captures is everything that actually makes the spending worth it: the relief, the belonging, the joy, the memories my daughter will keep.
That resonates with me, because my coffee was never really about the coffee. It is about carving out 20 uninterrupted minutes in a world that increasingly monetizes, optimizes, and accelerates everything. And ironically, those 20 minutes probably make me more productive for the rest of the day anyway.
The point is not that everyone should start spending freely on little treats. The point is that personal finance cannot be reduced to spreadsheets alone. Money is emotional, life is emotional, and sometimes the healthiest financial decision is not the mathematically perfect one.
Not every small indulgence deserves a guilt-free pass, but not every non-essential purchase deserves shame either. A few honest questions can help you draw the line.
The FP Canada Financial Stress Index found that money remains the top source of stress for Canadians, and that the external factors weighing on them most are grocery prices and inflation, not lattes. Statistics Canada data on household spending tells the same story, with shelter and transportation consuming far more of the average budget than discretionary treats ever could. That context matters.
The real danger is not the occasional examined purchase that brings you joy. It is the unconscious spending that happens on autopilot: the subscriptions you forgot you were paying for, the convenience spending that quietly compounds because you are too exhausted to think about it, and the lifestyle inflation that gradually turns luxuries into perceived necessities. Those are the leaks worth paying attention to. An intentional coffee ritual probably is not.
I still feel a little guilty every time I buy my decaf coffee, because years of personal finance messaging will do that to a person. But I buy it anyway, because after everything else has been accounted for, optimized, and budgeted, it remains one of the few small purchases in my life that consistently gives me something meaningful in return.
Not productivity, not status, not efficiency, just a moment of peace. And honestly, that feels like money well spent.
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