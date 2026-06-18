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Investing

The best GIC rates in Canada for 2026

Find the best GIC rates in Canada. Plus, everything you need to know about how they work.

The best GIC rates in Canada for 2026
Man logging into his online broker account after reading the newspaper and MoneySense's "Best online brokers in Canada"

Investing

Best online brokers in Canada for 2026

Best online brokers in Canada for 2026

Retired Money

Is AI the ultimate retirement hack?

Artificial intelligence is best at overcoming the friction that stops you from taking up new pursuits, users insist.

Is AI the ultimate retirement hack?

Financial Planning

Trust, money, and AI: What Canadians are really wrestling with

More Canadians are turning to ChatGPT and other AI tools for money advice. Here's what to know about trust...

Trust, money, and AI: What Canadians are really wrestling with
A woman using the MoneySense Finder tool at her work-from-home desk

ETFs

Buying ETFs in Canada Tool: The MoneySense ETF Screener

Which ETFs should you invest in? Which ones best suit your risk tolerance? What about personal ethics? Check out...

Buying ETFs in Canada Tool: The MoneySense ETF Screener

Resources

Finding financial support as a disabled student in Canada

Disabled students in Canada face higher costs for postsecondary education. Here’s a guide to grants, scholarships, and supports that...

Finding financial support as a disabled student in Canada
Shopify Inc. signage in Ottawa on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

Investing

Stock news: Robinhood enters Canada as Shopify ramps up share repurchases

Robinhood’s WonderFi acquisition closes as Shopify adds US$3 billion to its buyback plan and Apotex targets a $1-billion IPO.

Stock news: Robinhood enters Canada as Shopify ramps up share repurchases

Newcomers to Canada

Canada’s credit system is a minefield for newcomers—but it’s improving

Moving to Canada often means rebuilding your credit history from scratch. One newcomer explains the hidden challenges, and the...

Canada’s credit system is a minefield for newcomers—but it’s improving

Newcomers to Canada

The debt gap nobody talks about

Canada is built around borrowing, credit scores, and financing. For many newcomers, adapting to that system can feel overwhelming.

The debt gap nobody talks about
FIFA World Cup 2026 logo is pictured on the side of B.C. Place in Vancouver, on Monday, May 25, 2026.

News

Sports betting is booming ahead of the World Cup—here’s how to avoid trouble

Placing a few bets during the World Cup may feel low-stakes, but experts say it’s easy to lose track...

Sports betting is booming ahead of the World Cup—here’s how to avoid trouble