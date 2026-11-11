“Higher bond yields weighed on fixed-income returns this quarter, while diversification across the portfolio helped offset some of that pressure,” said CPP Investments CEO John Graham said in a statement.

The fund said gains in public equities, private equity and real assets contributed positively during the quarter, but those gains were more than offset by fixed-income losses as higher government bond yields across developed markets weighed on bond prices.

The fund’s net return for the first half of its 2027 financial year amounted to 7%.

The investment manager said its net assets totalled $866.2 billion at the end of the quarter on Sept. 30 compared with $863.6 billion in net assets at the end of the previous quarter.

The increase in net assets included a net loss of $4.7 billion and $7.3 billion in net transfers from the Canada Pension Plan.

CPP Investments manages the fund for contributors and beneficiaries of the Canada Pension Plan.

It noted that it routinely receives more CPP contributions than required to pay benefits during the first part of the calendar year, partially offset by benefit payments exceeding contributions in the final months of the year.

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