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Rising high cost of living in low poor income asia people family. Past due bill debt home loan money issue young adult asian couple man woman worry shock sad tired stress in raise tax rate crisis

Debt

Credit Canada’s new ‘Future You’ Money Project comes with free tools

If you're trying to make better money decisions, Credit Canada’s Future You program offers free tools to help you...

Credit Canada’s new ‘Future You’ Money Project comes with free tools
A board above the trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange with stock symbols is shown in this image, Tuesday, July 1, 2025.

News

S&P/TSX composite up 250 points in late-morning trading; U.S. stock markets also up

Canada's main stock index was up 350 points on Wednesday morning, while U.S. stock markets also gained. Find out...

S&P/TSX composite up 250 points in late-morning trading; U.S. stock markets also up
Gold gift

Investing

Why gold and silver gifts create an enduring legacy 

Why gold and silver gifts create an enduring legacy 
etfs canada

ETFs

Buying ETFs in Canada Tool: The MoneySense ETF Screener

Which ETFs should you invest in? Which ones best suit your risk tolerance? What about personal ethics? Check out...

Buying ETFs in Canada Tool: The MoneySense ETF Screener
boc interest rate

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Bank of Canada moving carefully, but further hikes might be needed: meeting summary

The BoC governing council says further interest rate hikes might come in the future, but is taking a more...

Bank of Canada moving carefully, but further hikes might be needed: meeting summary
cost of convenience

Save

What is convenience costing you?

Most Canadians have paid the cost of convenience to save time or effort, but few do it often. Here's...

What is convenience costing you?
credit score canada

Credit Cards

Patience, consistency are key for young Canadians building their credit score

In Canada, a credit score shows how likely you are to pay your bills on time. But a credit...

Patience, consistency are key for young Canadians building their credit score
Budget 2026

News

Budget offers little new relief for middle-income Canadians struggling with costs

Budget 2026 promises billions in affordability relief, but struggling middle-income Canadians may not benefit from it much.

Budget offers little new relief for middle-income Canadians struggling with costs
financial literacy month

Learn

It’s Financial Literacy Month, and I’m not sure what money is anymore

We're all being encouraged to talk about money this Financial Literacy Month. The first thing I want to say...

It’s Financial Literacy Month, and I’m not sure what money is anymore
vpn

Fraud and Scams

How a VPN protects you when you’re away from home

How a VPN protects you when you’re away from home