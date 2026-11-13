The S&P/TSX composite index was up 0.62 of a point at 36,137.81.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 124.53 points at 52,172.56. The S&P 500 index was down 73.48 points at 7,518.92, while the Nasdaq composite was down 432.15 points at 24,933.94.

The Canadian dollar traded for 70.16 cents US compared with 70.15 cents US on Thursday.

The December crude oil contract was up 35 cents US at US$89.09 per barrel.

The December gold contract was down US$3.60 at US$3,881.70 an ounce.

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