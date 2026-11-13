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etfs canada

ETFs

Buying ETFs in Canada Tool: The MoneySense ETF Screener

Which ETFs should you invest in? Which ones best suit your risk tolerance? What about personal ethics? Check out...

Buying ETFs in Canada Tool: The MoneySense ETF Screener
Serious middle aged mature man entrepreneur wearing eyeglasses looking at paper bill checking insurance invoice or tax document calculating expenses working at home using laptop computer.

Ask a Planner

Bare trust rules for 2026: Do you actually have to file a T3?

Bare trust confusion has been lingering for years. Many taxpayers wonder if this is the year they finally need...

Bare trust rules for 2026: Do you actually have to file a T3?
Professional warehouse worker team celebrating success in warehouse factory, Cheerful workers having fun at work, Happiness at job, Concept of success, Happy team enjoying their successful job

News

Newly certified in a trade? You could soon get $5,000 from the government

Applications for the federal Red Seal Completion Bonus open on November 16. Find out how the program works and...

Newly certified in a trade? You could soon get $5,000 from the government
canada stock market

Investing

Stock market news: Quarterly results from Pet Valu, Hydro One, Barrick, and Apotex

Pet Valu, Barrick, and Apotex report higher profits, while Hydro One earnings dip. Here's what investors need to know...

Stock market news: Quarterly results from Pet Valu, Hydro One, Barrick, and Apotex
auto insurance

Insurance

What to know about insurance before buying a high-theft vehicle

Auto theft rates might be on the decline in Canada, but high claims costs and the tariff dispute mean...

What to know about insurance before buying a high-theft vehicle
Rising high cost of living in low poor income asia people family. Past due bill debt home loan money issue young adult asian couple man woman worry shock sad tired stress in raise tax rate crisis

Debt

Credit Canada’s new ‘Future You’ Money Project comes with free tools

If you're trying to make better money decisions, Credit Canada’s Future You program offers free tools to help you...

Credit Canada’s new ‘Future You’ Money Project comes with free tools
A board above the trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange with stock symbols is shown in this image, Tuesday, July 1, 2025.

News

S&P/TSX composite up 250 points in late-morning trading; U.S. stock markets also up

Canada's main stock index was up 350 points on Wednesday morning, while U.S. stock markets also gained. Find out...

S&P/TSX composite up 250 points in late-morning trading; U.S. stock markets also up
Gold gift

Investing

Why gold and silver gifts create an enduring legacy 

Why gold and silver gifts create an enduring legacy 
CPP Investments

News

CPP Investments posts 0.5% loss for Q2, weighed down by fixed-income losses

CPP Investments has reported net losses in Q2 2026. Diversification helped offset some of that pressure. Find out the...

CPP Investments posts 0.5% loss for Q2, weighed down by fixed-income losses
boc interest rate

News

Bank of Canada moving carefully, but further hikes might be needed: meeting summary

The BoC governing council says further interest rate hikes might come in the future, but is taking a more...

Bank of Canada moving carefully, but further hikes might be needed: meeting summary