Anthropic priced its initial public offering at US$83 per share, enough to value the entire business at US$1.5 trillion before the shares jumped higher in early trading to send the stock market value of the company to US$2 trillion.

Allan Small, senior investment advisor with the Allan Small Financial Group at iA Private Wealth, said Anthropic is a dominate player in the AI sector.

“I was hoping it would be the kickstart of seeing the investment back into tech, it’s just not proving to be the case,” he said.

Investor enthusiasm for AI sent shares of companies in the sector soaring earlier this year, but the sentiment has shifted amid concerns about the billions in spending needed to build the data centres that provide the required computing power.

Concerns have also increased with a potential regulatory crackdown by a Democratic-led Congress and a general shifting in public sentiment against AI and the data centres needed to operate it.

The negative sentiment carried over to the broader market Thursday.

Small said after the gains seen in April and May this year, it should not be a surprise that the market is giving back some ground.

“Tech stocks have been falling really since the beginning of the summer as a sector and as a whole in general,” he said.

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“We did retest all-time highs in the fall, I believe about a month ago or so, and now we’ve seen a tremendous sell-off once again.”

Overall, the S&P/TSX composite index was down 404.73 points at 34,173.32 in early afternoon trading, adding to a nearly 750-point drop on Wednesday.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 800.42 points at 49,397.75. The S&P 500 index was down 89.44 points at 7,234.19, while the Nasdaq composite was down 290.76 points at 24,139.13.

The Canadian dollar traded for 69.77 cents US compared with 69.80 cents US on Wednesday.

The January crude oil contract was up 83 cents US at US$83.14 per barrel, while the December gold contract was down US$64.00 at US$3,677.90 an ounce.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 19, 2026.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

With files from The Associated Press