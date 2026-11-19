KPMG Canada says client documents accessed in cybersecurity breach
KPMG Canada client documents were accessed in a recent cybersecurity breach, but the company is confident data is not being misused.
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KPMG Canada client documents were accessed in a recent cybersecurity breach, but the company is confident data is not being misused.
KPMG Canada says some client tax documents were accessed in a cybersecurity breach.
The accounting firm did not provide details about the breach, including the scope or nature of the attack.
KPMG is reaching out to clients who were affected.
Spokesperson Sonja Cloutier-Bosworth says the company is confident that the accessed data is not available online or being misused for any purpose.
It’s the latest in a string of cyberattacks targeting organizations in Canada, including those in the legal and financial sectors.
The Canadian Centre for Cyber Security said in an alert last month that multiple firms had been targeted by people impersonating internal IT support and directing employees to fake sign-in pages.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 18, 2026.
News from © The Canadian Press, 2026. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
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