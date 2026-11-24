Equifax Canada’s third-quarter consumer credit trends report says the national 90-plus day mortgage delinquency rate — defined as missed payments three months in a row — reached 0.32 per cent, the highest since the credit agency started tracking the metric in 2013.

That’s up 31.1 per cent year-over-year, mainly pushed higher by missed mortgage payments in Ontario and British Columbia.

“That’s the highest we’ve seen, particularly for Ontario. And it’s still going up,” said Rebecca Oakes, Equifax Canada’s vice-president of advanced analytics, said in an interview.

“That’s the biggest concern for us.”

The Equifax data echoes the findings of a recent a TD report, which showed Ontario’s mortgage arrears have nearly tripled from pre-pandemic levels to approach their 2008 financial crisis peak.

“This reflects elevated mortgage balances and greater sensitivity to borrowing costs,” wrote TD economist Maria Solovieva in the report published last week.

Growing pressure on households comes as the Bank of Canada raised its policy interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point to 2.5 per cent last month for the first time in more than three years, amid concerns that higher energy prices could spill into broader inflation.

The move prompted the big banks to raise their prime rates, which is used to set interest rates on a range of loans including variable-rate mortgages.

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Equifax estimates about 1.4 million Canadians have a variable-rate mortgage out of a total 9.1 million homeowners. Another 1.3 million consumers also have a home equity line of credit, or HELOC, balance of more than $50,000.

Every quarter-point rate hike adds roughly $860 million a year in interest on variable-rate mortgages, the company estimates.

Oakes suspects mortgage delinquencies will continue to rise in the coming months, depending on changes to interest rates.

“If interest rates stay relatively flat from this point on, I’d expect to see it ease off in the middle of next year,” she said.

But if more hikes come in, “it’s just going to put additional pressure.”

The central bank is expected to make its last rate decision of the year on Dec. 9.

Financial market odds for a quarter-point rate hike was 63 per cent as of Monday afternoon, according to LSEG Data & Analytics.

Oakes said first-time homebuyers and younger Canadians may bear the brunt of rising rates because they tend to carry a higher-balance mortgage.