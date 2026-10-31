It’s an issue becoming more relevant as Canada’s population of those 65 and older grows, but many aren’t prepared for the financial and personal toll of meeting the needs of their loved ones.

“The earlier we start having conversations in families is always better,” said Tracey McLennan, head of high net worth and legacy planning at Edward Jones Canada.

Millions of Canadians currently acting as caregivers

A report released earlier this month by Edward Jones Canada found more than 3.6 million Canadians currently serve as financial caregivers for an adult 65 or older. Those caregivers contribute around $20 billion annually in support of their loved ones.

But seven in 10 entered the role with little or no planning, according to the research, conducted in partnership with Age Wave and The Harris Poll.

McLennan said many “were caught by surprise.”

“When care is not discussed, maybe there’s siblings in the mix, maybe there is still a parent in the mix, and it can create questions about alignment or decision making,” she said.

“Without the proper documentation … when you go into financial institutions or you’re trying to navigate the resources that may be available, it is very challenging.”

The data comes from an online survey of 2,152 Canadian adults who are financial caregivers to seniors or adults with disabilities. The Canadian Research Insights Council, an industry organization that promotes polling standards, says online surveys cannot be assigned a margin of error because they do not randomly sample the population.

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The survey found that the costs associated with caregiving often come at the expense of caregivers’ own financial goals — underscoring the urgency to plan ahead to ensure those expenses are divided as fairly as possible.

The cost and numbers behind being a caregiver

Caregivers spend an average of $7,025 annually in unreimbursed personal funds supporting aging loved ones, and more than three-quarters said caregiving has changed how they prepare for their own future.

Around 44% said they have reduced or stopped savings in the process, with around one-quarter reducing retirement contributions or taking on additional work or shifts. Some are also borrowing money, increasing debt or delaying repayments, along with giving up career opportunities.

“All of those have a very deep life impact,” said McLennan, noting many also find themselves unprepared for the role’s often long-haul nature.

“Those time frames can be quite long and they can have an impact on how you view your life.”

Edward Jones’ research found the average age of a caregiver is 49, or what McLennan described as “peak earning years” for many in that demographic.

“If I haven’t been prepared because I haven’t had conversations in my family, now all of a sudden … I may not have the same length of time to make adjustments,” she said.

Both people thrust into a life of caregiving responsibilities and those requiring sudden care may have to forego the dreams they had for later in life, said Sandra Abdool, regional financial planning consultant for RBC Financial Planning.