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CPP Investments

News

CPP Investments posts 0.5% loss for Q2, weighed down by fixed-income losses

CPP Investments has reported net losses in Q2 2026. Diversification helped offset some of that pressure. Find out the...

CPP Investments posts 0.5% loss for Q2, weighed down by fixed-income losses

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How can I leave more money to my children?

The oft-cited RRIF meltdown tactic is a distraction. Concentrate instead on leaving a bigger legacy—or giving it away right...

How can I leave more money to my children?
best online brokerage canada

Investing

Best online brokerages in Canada for 2026

Best online brokerages in Canada for 2026
cpp payments

Benefits

Service Canada to issue October OAS and CPP payments on Wednesday

Eligible for CPP and OAS/GIS? Here’s how much money you can expect.

Service Canada to issue October OAS and CPP payments on Wednesday
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Save

Canadian RRIFs with US beneficiaries: How does this work?

Hypothetical Jill lives in Canada and has built a substantial retirement portfolio, including a Canadian RRIF. Her son, Jack,...

Canadian RRIFs with US beneficiaries: How does this work?
spousal RRSP

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How a spousal RRSP can save couples tax

There are still unique advantages to spousal RRSP accounts, even after the advent of pension splitting.

How a spousal RRSP can save couples tax
veterans affairs canada

News

Veterans Affairs Canada to send out payments on Monday

Some Canadians will receive a payment from Veterans Affairs Canada (VAC) on Monday, September 28, 2026. The governmental department...

Veterans Affairs Canada to send out payments on Monday

Retired Money

The CAPE ratio, the 4% rule, and retirement anxiety

What retirement experts have to say now about surviving an untimely market crash.

The CAPE ratio, the 4% rule, and retirement anxiety
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Life Insurance

New study shows life insurance coverage is up, but confidence is down

PolicyMe’s second annual life insurance study reports that although more Canadians have at least some life insurance, 24% of...

New study shows life insurance coverage is up, but confidence is down

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The ripple effect of RRIF withdrawals

You may be surprised how much RRIF income increases your tax bill after age 71. Here are some ways...

The ripple effect of RRIF withdrawals