How to avoid Canadian home-country bias with global equity ETFs
Certain global funds can help Canadian investors reduce their domestic skew, including ex-Canada index, market-cap-weighted international, and factor-tilted active ETFs.
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Certain global funds can help Canadian investors reduce their domestic skew, including ex-Canada index, market-cap-weighted international, and factor-tilted active ETFs.
The preference among Canadian investors for maintaining a substantial portion of their equity allocation in domestic stocks is well documented. Known as home-country bias, this practice comes supported by considerable investment research.
For example, Vanguard has extensively studied the merits of allocating approximately 30% of a Canadian investor’s equity portfolio to domestic stocks. Its research suggests that this allocation historically offered a reasonable balance between reducing portfolio volatility, limiting currency risk, and improving tax efficiency through the preferential treatment of Canadian dividends. You can see this philosophy reflected in the construction of the Vanguard All-Equity ETF Portfolio (VEQT), which currently allocates 30% of its assets to the Vanguard FTSE Canadian All Cap Index ETF (VCN).
Still, I regularly come across posts in investing communities such as Reddit where Canadian investors are looking for ways to reduce or eliminate this home-country bias. Their reasoning varies.
Some already own an extensive collection of individual Canadian dividend stocks and don’t want to duplicate that exposure through an ETF. Others have substantial home equity tied up in Canadian real estate and would prefer their investment portfolios to be more internationally diversified. There’s also the argument that many Canadians already have considerable financial exposure to the domestic economy through their employment income, emergency savings, and other Canadian-dollar-denominated assets.
These are reasonable considerations, even if the research supporting a moderate home-country bias remains compelling. Fortunately, if you’d prefer global equity exposure without substantially overweighting Canada, there are several ways to achieve that through exchange-traded funds (ETFs).
Broadly, we’ll examine three approaches: all-country world ETFs that explicitly exclude Canada, globally diversified ETFs that include Canadian stocks only at their natural market-capitalization weight, and factor-weighted global equity ETFs. Each approach has its own advantages and limitations, particularly when it comes to geographic diversification, portfolio construction, and fees.
Canadian investors have a well-documented preference for domestic dividend stocks. Canadian banks, utilities, telecommunications companies, and energy producers are familiar businesses, many have long histories of paying dividends, and eligible Canadian dividends receive preferential tax treatment.
Recognizing that some investors prefer to build their Canadian equity allocations separately, major ETF providers have developed products designed to capture essentially the entire investable global stock market while excluding Canada. Two prominent examples are the Vanguard FTSE Global All Cap ex Canada Index ETF (VXC) and the iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETF (XAW).
Both ETFs provide market-capitalization-weighted exposure to thousands of stocks across developed and emerging markets, including large-, mid-, and small-cap companies. Their underlying indices differ slightly, but their overall investment objectives are very similar. Management expense rations (MERs) come in at 0.22% for both.
Because companies are weighted according to their market capitalization, the United States dominates both portfolios, anywhere between 65% and 75%. The remainder is spread across international developed markets such as Japan, the United Kingdom, France, and Switzerland, alongside emerging markets including Taiwan, China, and India (MSCI and FTSE Russell differ on South Korea’s classification).
Canada, meanwhile, is excluded entirely by design. This gives investors the flexibility to determine their own Canadian equity allocation. Rather than accepting the approximately 30% domestic weighting of an all-in-one ETF such as VEQT, you could pair VXC or XAW with a Canadian equity ETF and target whatever allocation suits your circumstances, whether that’s 5%, 10%, 20%, or Vanguard’s suggested 30%. The trade-off is that you’ll need to manage the allocation yourself. Unlike an all-in-one asset allocation ETF, which automatically maintains its target geographic weights, combining separate Canadian and ex-Canada ETFs requires periodic rebalancing as markets move.
It’s also important to consider your investments across all accounts. For example, if you already own substantial Canadian dividend stocks in a non-registered account, you may not need an additional Canadian equity allocation in your tax-free savings account (TFSA) or registered retirement savings plan (RRSP). What matters is your overall mix of holdings.
Finally, rebalancing can have tax consequences. Selling appreciated ETF units in a non-registered account may trigger capital gains, while selling at a loss can create capital losses subject to rules such as the superficial loss provisions.
Canadian investors who insist on holding an all-in-one global equity ETF with Canada represented at its natural market-capitalization weight face considerably fewer choices. Fortunately, that selection has recently started to expand.
For a long time, one of the most established Canadian-listed options was the iShares MSCI World Index ETF (XWD), which launched on June 18, 2009. Its benchmark, the MSCI World Index, currently spans approximately 1,250 large- and mid-cap stocks across 23 developed markets. These include Canada, the United States, Japan, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Australia, and Switzerland.
But despite its name, the MSCI World Index doesn’t actually cover the entire world. MSCI defines its developed-market universe according to its own country-classification methodology. Consequently, the index excludes emerging markets such as China, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Brazil, and Saudi Arabia.
XWD’s construction also introduces some additional complications. Rather than holding every constituent of the MSCI World Index directly, it uses a fund-of-funds approach. As of Oct. 30, 2026, approximately 3.57% of its portfolio was allocated to the iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (XIU), providing its Canadian equity exposure. Another 72.33% was invested in the U.S.-listed iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV), while 23.97% was invested in the U.S.-listed iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA).
The EFA allocation creates potential tax inefficiencies. Because EFA owns international developed-market stocks, dividends can first face withholding taxes imposed by the countries where those companies are based. When EFA subsequently distributes income to the Canadian-domiciled XWD, another 15% U.S. withholding tax generally applies. This additional layer of taxation can create a drag on returns, particularly inside registered accounts where it cannot be recovered through a foreign tax credit.
There can also be tracking differences. XWD approximates the MSCI World Index using a combination of underlying ETFs rather than replicating every constituent individually. That means the portfolio isn’t necessarily identical to the benchmark. One interesting example is SpaceX.
Although SpaceX qualified for inclusion in the MSCI World Index following its IPO, it remained ineligible for the S&P 500 because it failed certain seasoning, profitability, and public-float requirements. Since IVV tracks the S&P 500, XWD couldn’t obtain that exposure through its principal U.S. equity holding. BlackRock therefore added SpaceX directly, with the position representing 0.1% of XWD’s assets.
Finally, there’s the cost. XWD charges a 0.48% management expense ratio (MER). That may have been competitive when it launched in 2009, but it’s relatively expensive compared with many of today’s broad-market index ETFs and more than twice as much as XAW and VXC.
A newer alternative is the BMO MSCI All Country World Index ETF (ZALL), launched on Nov. 13, 2026. It charges a 0.18% annual management fee. Its full MER isn’t available yet because the fund is new, but I would expect its eventual expense ratio to come in comfortably below XWD’s 0.48%.
More importantly, ZALL tracks a considerably broader benchmark: the MSCI All Country World Index (ACWI). Like the MSCI World Index, ACWI provides market-cap-weighted exposure to large- and mid-cap stocks. Crucially, however, it includes emerging markets alongside developed markets, covering 47 countries and approximately 85% of the global investable equity market.
There are still some limitations. BMO’s mandate permits it to replicate the index through direct or indirect holdings, and for now ZALL will be a fund-of-funds. As with XWD, using underlying ETFs or a representative sample of securities can introduce tracking differences. And because ACWI excludes small-cap companies, even ZALL doesn’t represent the entire investable global equity market.
Nevertheless, in the aggregate, I consider ZALL the better product for Canadians seeking global equity exposure without deliberately overweighting or excluding their domestic market. It offers a broader geographic opportunity set, a substantially lower stated management fee, and the convenience of obtaining market-cap-weighted global exposure through a single Canadian-listed ETF.
Market-capitalization weighting has several advantages. It’s efficient, relatively inexpensive to implement, and allows investors to benefit as successful companies grow without constantly rebalancing their portfolios. However, it also means that an increasingly large share of your portfolio can become concentrated in a relatively small number of the world’s biggest companies.
For investors who aren’t comfortable placing so much emphasis on market capitalization, there are alternative approaches. One of the most extensively researched is factor investing, sometimes referred to as smart beta. The concept is that certain characteristics have historically been associated with differences in stock returns. Some of the best-known come from Eugene Fama and Kenneth French’s five-factor model, which includes size, value, profitability, and investment.
These relationships aren’t guaranteed to persist, and individual factors can underperform for extended periods. Nevertheless, they offer investors an alternative way to construct diversified portfolios without relying exclusively on market capitalization. Moreover, global factor investing has become increasingly accessible to Canadian investors. One notable development was CIBC Asset Management’s partnership with Avantis Investors, a division of American Century Investments, to launch a lineup of systematic active ETFs.
One of the flagship products is the Avantis CIBC All-Equity Asset Allocation ETF (CAGE). However, like competing all-in-one asset allocation ETFs, CAGE maintains a substantial Canadian home-country bias, with approximately 30% allocated to domestic equities. For investors looking to avoid that concentration, there’s another option within the same fund family: the Avantis CIBC World Equity ETF (CAGX).
Launched on Aug. 27, 2026, CAGX provides global equity exposure across developed and emerging markets, with Canada accounting for 3.1% of its underlying holdings. The United States represents the largest geographic allocation, followed by international developed markets and emerging markets.
The ETF achieves this through a fund-of-funds structure, combining several Avantis CIBC strategies covering U.S. all-cap equities, U.S. large-cap value, international developed markets, emerging markets, global small-cap value, and Canadian equities. What makes CAGX different from a conventional market-cap-weighted global equity ETF is how Avantis selects and weights the companies within.
Its approach particularly emphasizes valuations and profitability. Rather than simply assigning larger weights to companies with larger market capitalizations, Avantis evaluates metrics such as book value, earnings, cash flow, and current share prices. The objective is to place greater weight on companies offering attractive valuations relative to their underlying fundamentals and expected returns.
Technically, this makes CAGX an actively managed ETF. However, the process is quite different from traditional discretionary stock picking, where a portfolio manager attempts to identify a relatively small collection of companies expected to outperform.
Avantis instead uses a systematic, research-driven approach across thousands of securities. Because it isn’t obligated to follow the scheduled reconstitutions of an underlying index, it can continuously adjust portfolio weights, and consider transaction costs and market liquidity when executing trades.
That flexibility may allow it to implement factor exposures more efficiently than an index ETF required to trade when its benchmark changes. Of course, it also introduces active-management risk, and there’s no guarantee that its factor tilts will outperform a conventional global market-cap-weighted portfolio.
Still, the cost is relatively reasonable for an actively managed strategy. CAGX charges a 0.28% annual management fee. (Its full MER won’t be available until the fund has accumulated sufficient operating history.) For Canadian investors seeking global equity exposure with minimal home-country bias, I think CAGX presents an affordable active alternative to index ETFs.
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