For example, Vanguard has extensively studied the merits of allocating approximately 30% of a Canadian investor’s equity portfolio to domestic stocks. Its research suggests that this allocation historically offered a reasonable balance between reducing portfolio volatility, limiting currency risk, and improving tax efficiency through the preferential treatment of Canadian dividends. You can see this philosophy reflected in the construction of the Vanguard All-Equity ETF Portfolio (VEQT), which currently allocates 30% of its assets to the Vanguard FTSE Canadian All Cap Index ETF (VCN).

Still, I regularly come across posts in investing communities such as Reddit where Canadian investors are looking for ways to reduce or eliminate this home-country bias. Their reasoning varies.

Some already own an extensive collection of individual Canadian dividend stocks and don’t want to duplicate that exposure through an ETF. Others have substantial home equity tied up in Canadian real estate and would prefer their investment portfolios to be more internationally diversified. There’s also the argument that many Canadians already have considerable financial exposure to the domestic economy through their employment income, emergency savings, and other Canadian-dollar-denominated assets.

These are reasonable considerations, even if the research supporting a moderate home-country bias remains compelling. Fortunately, if you’d prefer global equity exposure without substantially overweighting Canada, there are several ways to achieve that through exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

Broadly, we’ll examine three approaches: all-country world ETFs that explicitly exclude Canada, globally diversified ETFs that include Canadian stocks only at their natural market-capitalization weight, and factor-weighted global equity ETFs. Each approach has its own advantages and limitations, particularly when it comes to geographic diversification, portfolio construction, and fees.

Global equity ex-Canada exposure

Canadian investors have a well-documented preference for domestic dividend stocks. Canadian banks, utilities, telecommunications companies, and energy producers are familiar businesses, many have long histories of paying dividends, and eligible Canadian dividends receive preferential tax treatment.

Recognizing that some investors prefer to build their Canadian equity allocations separately, major ETF providers have developed products designed to capture essentially the entire investable global stock market while excluding Canada. Two prominent examples are the Vanguard FTSE Global All Cap ex Canada Index ETF (VXC) and the iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETF (XAW).

Both ETFs provide market-capitalization-weighted exposure to thousands of stocks across developed and emerging markets, including large-, mid-, and small-cap companies. Their underlying indices differ slightly, but their overall investment objectives are very similar. Management expense rations (MERs) come in at 0.22% for both.

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Because companies are weighted according to their market capitalization, the United States dominates both portfolios, anywhere between 65% and 75%. The remainder is spread across international developed markets such as Japan, the United Kingdom, France, and Switzerland, alongside emerging markets including Taiwan, China, and India (MSCI and FTSE Russell differ on South Korea’s classification).

Canada, meanwhile, is excluded entirely by design. This gives investors the flexibility to determine their own Canadian equity allocation. Rather than accepting the approximately 30% domestic weighting of an all-in-one ETF such as VEQT, you could pair VXC or XAW with a Canadian equity ETF and target whatever allocation suits your circumstances, whether that’s 5%, 10%, 20%, or Vanguard’s suggested 30%. The trade-off is that you’ll need to manage the allocation yourself. Unlike an all-in-one asset allocation ETF, which automatically maintains its target geographic weights, combining separate Canadian and ex-Canada ETFs requires periodic rebalancing as markets move.

It’s also important to consider your investments across all accounts. For example, if you already own substantial Canadian dividend stocks in a non-registered account, you may not need an additional Canadian equity allocation in your tax-free savings account (TFSA) or registered retirement savings plan (RRSP). What matters is your overall mix of holdings.

Finally, rebalancing can have tax consequences. Selling appreciated ETF units in a non-registered account may trigger capital gains, while selling at a loss can create capital losses subject to rules such as the superficial loss provisions.

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Global market-cap-weighted equity exposure

Canadian investors who insist on holding an all-in-one global equity ETF with Canada represented at its natural market-capitalization weight face considerably fewer choices. Fortunately, that selection has recently started to expand.

For a long time, one of the most established Canadian-listed options was the iShares MSCI World Index ETF (XWD), which launched on June 18, 2009. Its benchmark, the MSCI World Index, currently spans approximately 1,250 large- and mid-cap stocks across 23 developed markets. These include Canada, the United States, Japan, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Australia, and Switzerland.

But despite its name, the MSCI World Index doesn’t actually cover the entire world. MSCI defines its developed-market universe according to its own country-classification methodology. Consequently, the index excludes emerging markets such as China, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Brazil, and Saudi Arabia.

XWD’s construction also introduces some additional complications. Rather than holding every constituent of the MSCI World Index directly, it uses a fund-of-funds approach. As of Oct. 30, 2026, approximately 3.57% of its portfolio was allocated to the iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (XIU), providing its Canadian equity exposure. Another 72.33% was invested in the U.S.-listed iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV), while 23.97% was invested in the U.S.-listed iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA).