Alimentation Couche-Tard evaluating Canadian pricing, plans to reduce promotions
Alimentation Couche-Tard reports lower quarterly earnings as it reviews Canadian pricing and cuts promotions. Here's what the Circle K owner plans to change.
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Alimentation Couche-Tard reports lower quarterly earnings as it reviews Canadian pricing and cuts promotions. Here's what the Circle K owner plans to change.
Your bill might look a little different next time you shop at Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.’s convenience stores.
The retailer behind Circle K and Ingo is evaluating its pricing structure and cutting back on how many deals it offers customers, chief executive Alex Miller said Wednesday.
“In Canada, we are looking at our pricing architecture,” he explained on a call with analysts. “We are reducing the number of promotions.”
The fine tuning happening in the Laval, Que.-based company’s home market comes as the retailer and its customers are battling rising costs brought on by the tariff war and conflict in Iran.
Some are responding by cutting back on purchases they see as discretionary, while others are being more cost-conscious when filling up their gas tank.
The focus on affordability showed up in Couche-Tard’s latest financial results, which were released Tuesday after markets closed.
They revealed the company’s second-quarter net earnings attributable to shareholders totalled US$691.3 million, compared with US$740.6 million a year ago.
That result amounted to diluted net earnings per share of 75 cents US during the period, compared with 79 cents US a year prior.
The company, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, says its revenue hit US$22.5 billion for the period ended Oct. 11, rising year-over-year from US$17.9 billion.
The results were shaped in part by fuel—one of Couche-Tard’s key offerings.
Miller said elevated pump prices have weighed heavily on fuel demand in parts of the U.S. and Europe, where electric vehicle adoption is also much higher.
Canada, however, has bucked the trend. The company’s Canadian fuel volumes jumped by 1.2 per cent, notching their ninth straight quarter of growth.
Moving forward, Miller outlined food as one of the company’s key priorities.
Alimentation Couche-Tard has been steadily expanding its meal, drink and snack offerings and promotions over the last few years.
Miller said the company will now be “resetting” its cold, grab-and-go food to place “greater emphasis on protein-rich and convenient meal options.”
In Europe, it will also deploy more screens for consumers to use when ordering food.
But perhaps the biggest thing Couche-Tard is working toward is the closing of its US$8.6-billion takeover of Polish competitor Zabka Group SA.
“I recently spent time in Poland and came away even more impressed by the quality of the business and the opportunities ahead,” Miller said.
Couche-Tard has now received all necessary regulatory approvals for the deal to close and will not be increasing its offer price, Miller said.
Following its closing, Couche-Tard plans to take Zabka private and delist it from the Warsaw Stock Exchange.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 25, 2026.
Companies in this story: (TSX:ATD)
News from © The Canadian Press, 2026. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
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