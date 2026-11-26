Ottawa imposing import limits, tariffs on some canned vegetables
The federal government is imposing tariffs on canned vegetables starting in December. Find out more.
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The federal government is imposing tariffs on canned vegetables starting in December. Find out more.
The federal government is imposing import limits and tariffs on some canned vegetable products after the Canadian International Trade Tribunal found that increased imports of canned vegetable goods are causing serious injury to domestic producers.
A Department of Finance news release says the government is imposing a tariff rate quota set at 13,000,000 kg for the first year, and a tariff of 50 per cent on imports above quota.
Imports under the quota limit will not be subject to this tariff and the news release says the quota volume will increase gradually to just over 13,500,000 kg, while the above-quota tariff rate will decrease to 40 per cent.
The news release says the tariff rate quota will be in effect from Dec. 1, to June 17, 2029, and will apply to imports from all countries except Mexico, Chile, Israel, Colombia, Korea, Panama, Peru and some developing countries.
Portions of the quota have been reserved for imports from the United States, the European Union and Thailand, the release says.
The release says the government is also directing the tribunal to launch a product exclusion process for certain canned vegetables early next year, which will allow parties to request exemptions for some imports.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 25, 2026.
News from © The Canadian Press, 2026. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
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