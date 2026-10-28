The rate had held at 2.25% since the BoC’s October 2025 cut.

“Today’s rate hike speaks to the tightrope the BoC has been walking this year. It’s both a pre-emptive strike against widespread inflation and an acknowledgement that Canada’s economic prospects are brighter than the average Canadian might realize,” said Clay Jarvis, mortgage expert at Ratehub.ca. He was expecting a rate hold on Wednesday.

“The Bank of Canada noted that prices aren’t edging up because of an overheated economy; they’re rising because of energy costs. The overnight rate has no impact on gas prices, so consumers and businesses will pay more to access credit at a time when other costs are elevated.”

Experts were split on whether a rate hold or hike was in store. Now that an increase has been announced, we will walk you through what it means for you.

What the Bank of Canada said

Governor Tiff Macklem said the Bank if Canada interest rate increase was needed to reduce the risk that high energy prices spill over into broader inflation.

“There could be a need to increase the policy rate further, but given uncertainties, we will proceed carefully,” he said, according to the Bank’s opening statement.

Statistics Canada says the consumer price index rose 3.1% from a year earlier in September, up from 3.0% in August, which is just above the top of the Bank’s 1%-3% inflation-control range.

Energy prices were up 19.0% over the year, and gas was up 27.8%. Without gas price hikes, inflation was 2.2%.

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“Inflation is projected to remain above 3% through much of 2027—longer than anticipated in the July Report,” the Bank noted in its Monetary Policy Report. “It then gradually declines and settles around the 2% target by the middle of 2028 as cost pressures fade.”

Will the Bank of Canada raise rates again?

Another interest rate increase is very much in the realm of possibility.

“Looking ahead, Governing Council agreed we would take future decisions one meeting at a time. There could be a need to raise the policy rate further, but given the uncertainties, we will proceed carefully,” said Macklem.

Much will depend on whether energy-driven price increase spread into everyday goods and services becoming more expensive. Growth could be hindered by a worsened job market and trade pressures.

The BoC October announcement came with a Monetary Policy Report, but the next one won’t. A decision will be made on December 9, according to the Bank’s 2026 schedule.

What happens to fixed mortgage rates?

“Fixed mortgage rates are not directly affected by Bank of Canada rate decisions. Today’s rate hike means very little for home buyers weighing a fixed rate. The best 5-year fixed rate today is 4.34%,” said Jarvis.

“Fixed rates are elevated today partially because investors were anticipating a rate hike. Their offloading of bonds in September and October helped drive government bond yields higher. Lenders use those yields to price their fixed rate offers.”

The Financial Consumer Agency of Canada notes that a fixed rate stays the same for your entire term. The hike will only matter when you renew your mortgage or shop for a new one.