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Financial planning, investment or wealth management, savings money or income and salary, budgeting plan for spending, debt and tax concept, woman planning for her savings with piggy bank growth chart.

Financial literacy

Should self-acceptance be a financial strategy?

Accepting who you are and what matters most can lead to more confident career choices, healthier money decisions, and...

Should self-acceptance be a financial strategy?
canadian banks

News

Some Canadian banks blocking personal AI agents amid security concerns

Multiple Canadian banks are blocking third-party AI agents from online banking due to security concerns. Find out the latest...

Some Canadian banks blocking personal AI agents amid security concerns
caregiver

Financial Planning

Cost of caregiving: Experts urge early conversation on aging parents’ care

Millions of Canadians are currently acting as caregivers for parents. A new report shines light on the cost of...

Cost of caregiving: Experts urge early conversation on aging parents’ care
An Air Canada plane sits by its gate as it waits to depart Montreal-Trudeau International Airport in Montreal on Thursday, July 30, 2026.

Investing

Stock news: Air Canada lowers outlook as fuel costs climb, Teck profits jump

Rising fuel costs weigh on Air Canada's outlook, while higher copper and zinc prices lift Teck's profits. Here's what...

Stock news: Air Canada lowers outlook as fuel costs climb, Teck profits jump
A board above the trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange is shown in this image, Tuesday, July 1, 2025.

News

Bank stocks help lift S&P/TSX composite higher, U.S. stock markets down

Read what the stock market updates of today are: The S&P/TSX composite index was up 30.84 points at 36,295.93.

Bank stocks help lift S&P/TSX composite higher, U.S. stock markets down
TMX Group Ltd. CEO John McKenzie fields questions on stage at the ASC Connect conference in Calgary, on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026, in this handout photo.

News

TMX CEO wants to see Canadian capital markets compete on world stage

John McKenzie says reducing regulatory and cost barriers could help more companies go public and strengthen Canada's public markets.

TMX CEO wants to see Canadian capital markets compete on world stage

ETFs

Should Canadian investors break up with their bond ETFs?

Since the 2022 bond bloodbath, investors have questioned bond ETFs. Learn how stock-bond correlations, diversification benefits and alternative ETF...

Should Canadian investors break up with their bond ETFs?

Ask a Planner

How can I leave more money to my children?

The oft-cited RRIF meltdown tactic is a distraction. Concentrate instead on leaving a bigger legacy—or giving it away right...

How can I leave more money to my children?
Bank of Canada interest rate

News

Bank of Canada raises interest rate to 2.5% — how will it affect you?

This Bank of Canada interest rate announcement comes with a soft warning: more increases could follow.

Bank of Canada raises interest rate to 2.5% — how will it affect you?
stock market of today

News

S&P/TSX composite up more than 100 points, U.S. stock markets also trade higher

Read what the stock market updates of today are for Canada and the U.S.

S&P/TSX composite up more than 100 points, U.S. stock markets also trade higher