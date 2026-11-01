RBC spokesperson Jeff Lanthier confirmed the move in a statement Wednesday, saying the bank has decided to block third-party personal AI agents from direct access to authenticated RBC digital properties, including online banking.

RBC CEO Dave McKay said in a post on LinkedIn on Tuesday evening that while the bank appreciates the benefits of AI being used to save time, “nothing is more important than the security of client information.”

“If AI is going to move beyond the frontier and into the broader economy, trust will matter as much as capability,” the post reads.

BMO spokesperson John Fenton also said in a statement that it does not permit AI agents to access its digital properties or execute transactions in order to protect clients.

TD Bank has said it made the decision to block third-party personal AI agents, while CIBC said it does not support personal AI agents directly opening or accessing accounts.

National Bank said it is closely monitoring development of consumer AI agents. Scotiabank said it will limit third-party AI agents from its banking platforms while it monitors concerns.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 28, 2026.

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