Some Canadian banks blocking personal AI agents amid security concerns
Multiple Canadian banks are blocking third-party AI agents from online banking due to security concerns. Find out the latest details.
Advertisement
Multiple Canadian banks are blocking third-party AI agents from online banking due to security concerns. Find out the latest details.
Some of Canada’s largest banks have moved to disallow third-party AI agents from accessing online banking.
RBC spokesperson Jeff Lanthier confirmed the move in a statement Wednesday, saying the bank has decided to block third-party personal AI agents from direct access to authenticated RBC digital properties, including online banking.
RBC CEO Dave McKay said in a post on LinkedIn on Tuesday evening that while the bank appreciates the benefits of AI being used to save time, “nothing is more important than the security of client information.”
“If AI is going to move beyond the frontier and into the broader economy, trust will matter as much as capability,” the post reads.
BMO spokesperson John Fenton also said in a statement that it does not permit AI agents to access its digital properties or execute transactions in order to protect clients.
TD Bank has said it made the decision to block third-party personal AI agents, while CIBC said it does not support personal AI agents directly opening or accessing accounts.
National Bank said it is closely monitoring development of consumer AI agents. Scotiabank said it will limit third-party AI agents from its banking platforms while it monitors concerns.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 28, 2026.
Share this article Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linkedin Share on Reddit Share on Email
Millions of Canadians are currently acting as caregivers for parents. A new report shines light on the cost of...
Rising fuel costs weigh on Air Canada's outlook, while higher copper and zinc prices lift Teck's profits. Here's what...
Read what the stock market updates of today are: The S&P/TSX composite index was up 30.84 points at 36,295.93.
John McKenzie says reducing regulatory and cost barriers could help more companies go public and strengthen Canada's public markets.
Since the 2022 bond bloodbath, investors have questioned bond ETFs. Learn how stock-bond correlations, diversification benefits and alternative ETF...
The oft-cited RRIF meltdown tactic is a distraction. Concentrate instead on leaving a bigger legacy—or giving it away right...
This Bank of Canada interest rate announcement comes with a soft warning: more increases could follow.
Read what the stock market updates of today are for Canada and the U.S.
Created By
Surviscor
The bigger picture on how much Canadians pay in bank fees might be murkier than it should be, says...