Having a will is essential (and easier than you think)
Writing a will is easier and more affordable than many people think. Here's how Canadians can protect their assets, family, and final wishes.
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Writing a will is easier and more affordable than many people think. Here's how Canadians can protect their assets, family, and final wishes.
Writing a will is one of those things that tends to sit on your to-do list indefinitely, right up there with organizing old paperwork or finally cleaning out the basement. You know it matters and that you’ll get to it eventually, but it never seems to make it to the top of the priority list.
Since there isn’t a clear deadline, and it’s not exactly a fun topic to think about, many Canadians are still without a will. But if you’ve spent years building your life, your wealth, and your family’s future, a will is one of the simplest ways to protect it.
A will is often misunderstood as a complicated legal document full of technical jargon, but at its core it’s surprisingly simple. It answers three key questions:
Think of your will as a high-level instruction manual for how to handle your affairs when you are no longer here. A will doesn’t need to get into the nitty gritty of your financial affairs, which is an ever-changing state, and it doesn’t require you to list every single asset you own.
If you pass away without a will, the government effectively steps in and makes those decisions for you based on a preset formula. That means:
Most people don’t want that level of uncertainty, especially when it’s completely avoidable. Even if you are thinking “I’ll be dead, not my concern,” your family and/or beneficiaries would likely disagree. By not having a will in place, you are leaving a mess for others to clean up—which is perhaps not how you’d like to be remembered.
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Despite how important it is, over half of Canadians still don’t have a will, and even more haven’t updated theirs in years. The reasons are fairly consistent:
But here’s the reality: creating a will is often far simpler, faster, and more accessible than people expect.
Most people assume they need to gather everything about their finances before they begin, but that’s not true. In reality, you mainly need to think about people, not paperwork. Who do I trust to handle my estate? Who do I want to receive my assets? Who would care for my children (and/or pets) if something happened to me?
Answering those questions are the main decisions that need to be made; everything else is added details. Your complete financial picture (accounts, properties, liabilities, etc.) should live in a separate document to make your executor’s job easier, but isn’t required to complete a will.
Related reading: Check out The Wealthy Life’s Estate Planner workbook for guidance.
Your executor is the person responsible for carrying out your wishes. It’s not just an honorary title; it can involve hundreds of hours of work. Many people do not want that job, so be sure to ask them first. Being named without warning is like being assigned a part-time job you didn’t apply for.
Most people choose a spouse, family member, trusted friend, or corporate executor (lawyer or trust company). The key qualities to look for in the person you appoint are organizational skills, reliability, willingness, and capacity to take on the role when needed.
Over the years, a few common mistakes have come up repeatedly:
This is one of the biggest questions people have, and it really comes down to which one is appropriate for your situation:
|Online options
|Lawyers
|Fast (often 15–20 mins)
|More expensive ($1,000+)
|Affordable (~$100–$200)
|More personalized
|Guided and easy to update
|Better for complex situations
If your situation is straightforward, online tools can be an excellent starting point. If there’s complexity, conflict risk, or significant assets, professional advice is generally worth it.
This is a key detail that many people miss. Some assets don’t flow through your will at all, including:
These pass directly to the named individual. This helps illustrate that estate planning isn’t just about having a will, but about how everything is structured together.
A good rule of thumb is to review your will every 3–5 years to ensure it still aligns with your wishes and confirm the executor, trustee, and /or guardian appointments still make sense. You should update your will after any major life event:
Even just confirming “this still makes sense” can save your family significant stress later.
A will isn’t really about you, but about making a difficult time easier for your family, preventing confusion or conflict, and reducing unnecessary stress and cost. It’s one of the most selfless financial decisions you can make.
Most people assume writing a will takes hours, cost thousands, and requires complicated preparation. It can take less than 20 minutes in a simple situation with the help of an online will preparation company like Willful. Even more complicated situations that require the expertise of a lawyer can be done with only a few hours of work.
Costs can range from next to nothing (simple online wills) to a few thousand dollars (complex wills drafted by lawyers). There is an affordable option for everyone, and the cost to get it done is much less than the costs associated with not having a will.
The hardest part is simply making the decisions about who you want to be the executor, the beneficiaries, and the trustee and/or guardian—but once it’s done, you’ll have clarity, control, and peace of mind, and your family will thank you for it.
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