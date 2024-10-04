Advertisement

Investing

Making sense of the markets this week: October 6, 2024

National Bank moves up, Carnival cruises on while Nike lags, dockworker strike postponed until January, and utility stocks are...

A grandmother, daughter and granddaughter walk on a beach

Save

How much does the average Canadian have in savings?

Ask MoneySense

How to consolidate your registered accounts for retirement income in Canada

Do Canadians need to consolidate RRSP accounts before converting to RRIFs? Find out this and more.

City scape of Sai Ge Guang Chang, Shenzhen Shi, China, as we discuss China's economy.

Investing

Making sense of the markets this week: September 29, 2024

Chinese stimulus a major boost, Costco thrives and Micron shines, good times are here for investors, and are...

Older man paints picture

Retired Money

What is RetireMint? The Canadian online platform shows retirement planning isn’t just about finances

Web platform RetireMint offers something most other sources of retirement planning information don’t: advice on the non-financial aspects of...

FedEx truck behind a fence, as its price drops in response to earnings.

Investing

Making sense of the markets this week: September 22, 2024

U.S. cuts interest rates, Canadian inflation down to 2%, FedEx shares fall sharply, and should you be wary of...

Immigrant father and daughter in snowy forest

Retirement

New to Canada and no pension: How to save for your retirement

How much money do you need to retire in Canada, and what sources of income can you rely on...

Jerome Powell speaking

Investing

Making sense of the markets this week: September 15, 2024

Inflation’s down, a nuclear-powered Oracle rises, Empire and Dollarama thrive, and the S&P 500 welcomes new family members.

Father and son jump for joy in their new home

Buying

Is this a good time to buy a home in Canada?

Economists expect interest rates to keep falling. So we asked four experts if now is the ideal time to...

A financial advisor meets with two clients.

Financial Planning

When working with a financial advisor, understand what fees you’re paying

Financial advisors have different investing styles and fee structures. Here’s how to choose the right planner for your needs...

