What can you learn? Here are a few highlights from the segments featuring MoneySense contributors:

Lisa Hannam and Penelope Graham

Canada’s New Mortgage Rules in 2024

In an effort to help Canadians get into the real estate market, the government made changes to the mortgage rules. Find out what the changes are, how they might impact you and the real estate market and so much more. MoneySense’s Lisa Hannam and Ratehub.ca’s Penelope Graham dive in to the numbers to find out just how much more affordable buying a home will be with the new rules.

Lisa Hannam and Jaclyn Law

What’s it like to take Canadian Securities Course?

Editors Lisa Hannam and Jaclyn Law talk about their experiences passing the Canadian Securities Course. We discuss who should take it, how to pass, how hard it really is, what to study and more. Learn from our mistakes and from our lessons.

Michael McCullough

Top Canadian ETFs for This Year and Beyond

With so many ETF options available, it can be hard for investors to know what to put into their portfolios. Consulting editor Michael McCullough looks at the makeup of the ETF market and will share, based on MoneySense’s ETF All-Stars Report, the ETF products Canadians could consider buying.