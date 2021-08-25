ETF vs. mutual fund fees
Presented by
BMO ETFs
Investing in low-fee ETFs—with an eye on minimizing any trading fees you might incur through your online or in-person broker—can add thousands of dollars to your portfolio returns over time.
Presented by
BMO ETFs
Investing in low-fee ETFs—with an eye on minimizing any trading fees you might incur through your online or in-person broker—can add thousands of dollars to your portfolio returns over time.
Advertisement
People like ETFs because they can offer a lot of diversity in a single investment, and their fees are low compared to what you’d pay to invest in mutual funds. Many investors don’t realize just how much those costs can really add up over time. A study found that 87% of Canadians either didn’t know or underestimated the impact that fees have on their portfolios.
In fact, over the course of 20 years, reducing fees by 1% could add more than 30% to the value of your investments. That’s why it’s important to check the fees before you buy.
In this video, MoneySense’s Editor-in-Chief, Sandra Martin, walks through the fees that come with both ETFs and mutual funds, and where to find that information so you can comparison-shop.Watch: MoneySense – BMO ETFs – Sandra Martin – ETFs and Mutual Funds fees
Share this article Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linkedin Share on Reddit Share on Email
Presented by
BMO ETFs
MoneySense partners share their answers to questions that we...
Is it best to maximize your down payment on...
Questrade reclaims the top spot in our annual ranking,...
As Canada heads toward a federal election, we take...
Why the speculative component of this investing approach may...
Sandy wants to deplete a registered retirement income fund...
MoneySense partners share their answers to questions that we...
Interest paid may be tax deductible under the right...
Do earnings "hits and misses" really matter? Plus, the...