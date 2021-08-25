People like ETFs because they can offer a lot of diversity in a single investment, and their fees are low compared to what you’d pay to invest in mutual funds. Many investors don’t realize just how much those costs can really add up over time. A study found that 87% of Canadians either didn’t know or underestimated the impact that fees have on their portfolios.

In fact, over the course of 20 years, reducing fees by 1% could add more than 30% to the value of your investments. That’s why it’s important to check the fees before you buy.

In this video, MoneySense’s Editor-in-Chief, Sandra Martin, walks through the fees that come with both ETFs and mutual funds, and where to find that information so you can comparison-shop.