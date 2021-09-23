At last, an easy instant way to get into the bitcoin market
In these uncertain financial times, investors are looking for alternative ways to protect their wealth. Bitcoin is one of them.
In these uncertain financial times, investors are looking for alternative ways to protect their wealth. Bitcoin is one of them.
Advertisement
Bitcoin is the world’s first-ever cryptocurrency. It was created in 2009 as a digital currency that allows two parties to transact directly with one other without having to go through a financial institution.
Advertisement
Since then, bitcoin triggered the launch of other cryptocurrencies called alternative coins (or “altcoins” for short). Today, there are over 5,000 different cryptocurrencies circulating. However, bitcoin has become very popular among investors and is still the most widely held cryptocurrency.
Bitcoin is often referred to as the digital version of gold because of its limited supply. There will only be 21 million bitcoin around. This scarcity and ability to hold value over the long term makes bitcoin an attractive hedge against inflation in uncertain financial times. Even though bitcoin prices have fluctuated over the short term, it has shown impressive long-term performance, with a 200 percent compound annual growth rate. It’s no wonder that the number of people that buy bitcoin in Canada has increased over the years.
Netcoins.ca offers an easy, secure, and cost-effective way to enter the bitcoin market. You simply create an online account, fund it with Canadian dollars (with 0% fees), and start trading right away.
To fund your account, you can send an Interac e-Transfer, online bill payment, bank wire transfers or cryptocurrency deposits (if you already have some crypto). You can buy and sell as little as $10 or as much as $10 million worth of bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies like ethereum and litecoin.
Download the Netcoins mobile app today, available in iOS and Android or access it via a web browser at Netcoins.ca.
When it comes to fees, remember there are no funding fees or cash withdrawals fees, making it really is easy to dip your toes in the cryptocurrency market.
Investors can also take advantage of instant orders, limit orders (where you pre-set the prices you’d like your trades to execute at), and price alerts (so that you’re not staring at the price of bitcoin all day. Netcoins also offers incredible customer support via email, live chat and phone support.
For more information on Netcoins and how to buy bitcoin in Canada, check out www.netcoins.ca.
Advertisement
Although there are no right or wrong ways to invest in bitcoin, a common rule of thumb is to go with strategies that make you feel safe and comfortable.
One way is to regularly invest a certain amount of money into bitcoin—weekly, monthly, or yearly—similar to a dollar-cost averaging technique people use when buying mutual funds. This is a good way to manage price fluctuations in the short term and to average out the price at which you enter bitcoin.
Another strategy is to allocate a percentage of your investment portfolio into bitcoin. Risk-averse investors might go with half a percent or less, while aggressive investors might go as high as five, ten percent or even more. It depends on every person, their financial situation and their level of risk.
If you’re more of a hands-on investor and don’t mind watching the markets, you can choose to buy only when the price drops, called “buying the dip.”
Whatever strategy you use, it pays to heed two pieces of traditional investing wisdom: “Time in the market beats timing the market,” and “Never invest more than you are ready to lose.”
To start your bitcoin journey, open an account with Netcoins today. And if you’re new to bitcoin, Netcoins also provides a comprehensive Crypto Academy for Beginners to help you learn about cryptocurrencies, how to keep your bitcoin safe and how to buy bitcoin in Canada.
Netcoins is owned by publicly traded company BIGG Digital Assets (CSE: BIGG) (OTCQX: BBKCF).
Share this article Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linkedin Share on Reddit Share on Email
Partner Content
What can we expect from Fintech? Venture capitalist and...
Partner content from Coinchange
Learn about decentralized finance, or DeFi, and how yield...
Partner Content
We chatted with Spiros Margaris, a venture capitalist, futurist,...
Tax-free savings accounts offer a place for your cash...
Inflation is hitting differently on either side of the...
A one-time bump in Sam’s income triggered an Old...
MoneySense partners share their answers to questions that we...
Supply chain woes and chip shortages could be the...
If you own an incorporated business, you can pay...
Fifteen high-quality "vintage" stocks that outperformed the S&P 500;...