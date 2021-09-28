Earning income with ETFs
Presented by
BMO ETFs
Bond ETFs can be a convenient and diversified way to include income in your portfolio. The question is: short- or long-term? Watch the video to learn more.
Presented by
BMO ETFs
Bond ETFs can be a convenient and diversified way to include income in your portfolio. The question is: short- or long-term? Watch the video to learn more.
Advertisement
Conventional wisdom would have you believe that an investment portfolio is 60% equities and 40% bonds—at least as a starting point. Well, that thinking is changing.
For starters: Bonds used to be considered solid and safe. And while professional portfolio managers still see them as a way to offset downturns in the equity markets, bond returns haven’t been great, to put it mildly, since early 2020, and even plummeted into negative territory early in 2021.
Another reality is that investors who want to include fixed income alongside their growth investments now have other options.
In this video, MoneySense’s Editor-in-Chief, Sandra Martin, discusses how bond ETFs can offer professionally curated exposure to a range of bonds, and how to select which bond ETFs fit your needs.Watch: MoneySense – BMO ETFs – Sandra Martin – Earning Income with ETFs
Share this article Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linkedin Share on Reddit Share on Email
John is unclear about what he’s paying his advisor,...
Partner Content
We’ve graded the largest, most liquid Canadian dividend stocks...
Could China's Evergrande trigger another "Lehman Brothers moment?" Plus,...
Presented by
CPP Investments | Investissements RPC
Presented by
BMO ETFs
Presented by
BMO ETFs
Presented by
BMO ETFs
Presented by
BMO ETFs
Partner Content
What can we expect from Fintech? Venture capitalist and...
Partner content from Coinchange
Learn about decentralized finance, or DeFi, and how yield...