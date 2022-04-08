A new voice, but same message

One cannot simply replace Dale Roberts.

All I can do is attempt to “stand on the shoulders of giants” that came before me.

I’m Kyle Prevost and I’ll do my best to make sure we don’t fall off of Dale’s giant shoulders as I continue to try and make sense of the markets.

I’ve been around the Canadian personal finance scene in various capacities for a while now, as a writer and editor at Million Dollar Journey and founder of the Canadian Financial Summit. I’m also a teacher, and my students would tell you that I’m my best with a captive audience. I’m hoping that MoneySense readers will be a more gentle learning community than the teenagers I’ve taught business, economics and personal finance to for the last couple of decades. At least I won’t be able to tell if you’re on your phones and ignoring me, or rolling your eyes at my jokes.

I’ve worked with Dale for years, and I know he’s the one to call if I need some veteran leadership. And while I hope Dale is enjoying some well-earned relaxation, the markets never take time off.

Breaking news: Companies that make more money are more valuable

At first glance, you could be forgiven for thinking this might not be the right time to “buy low” and perhaps it could be exactly the right time to “sell high,” in looking at a 2021 chart of U.S. stock returns.

Reading too much into extrapolated, homespun wisdom is exactly the sort of common error that smart investors try to avoid.

The truth is: While stock market valuations can wander away from underlying fundamentals for a time, it all eventually comes back to the question: “Which companies are actually making money?” The more earnings a company has, or is projected to have, the more investors are willing to pay for a share—and the more valuable the company becomes.