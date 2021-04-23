It’s U.S. earnings season, and things are looking up

From Liz Ann Sonders, chief investment strategist at Charles Schwab & Co., here is a fantastic overview of the (early) results of U.S. earnings season.

The summary: We are off to a great start, as expected. And, actually, things are even better than expected.

Sonders opened her post with some key observations:

“With less than 10% of the S&P 500 having reported, results are strong and have boosted the blended consensus for first quarter year-over-year earnings growth to nearly 31% from 25%.

“Both the beat rate, and the percent by which companies have been beating estimates, are well above historical norms.

“The denominator effect of improving earnings (E) is helping ease some valuation concerns; but overall, the market remains historically expensive.”

One of the most important metrics for evaluation stocks is the P/E (price to earnings) ratio. We pay attention to that measure to ensure we do not overpay for stocks. Price in this equation is the stock price, and earnings is the profits that you are purchasing. How much earnings are you buying when you own a stock?

Greater earnings is desirable, of course, but you won’t be owning greater earnings if the price you have to pay for the stocks is increasing at a greater rate than the earnings increase. All said, it’s healthy to see that E on the march onwards and upwards.