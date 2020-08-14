Photo by Thought Catalog on Unsplash

Each week, Cut the Crap Investing founder Dale Roberts shares financial headlines and offers context for Canadian investors.

Come on, tax me. I’m Canadian.

Will taxes go up in Canada? How will we pay for the pandemic? There are many guesses and rumblings about upcoming tax hikes. In a previous post, I broke the bad news that Canada will soon have $1 trillion in debt. Of course, we’ll have to pay for that one day. We’ll have to cover the borrowing costs, at least.

Here’s a tweet from Teri Courhene, economist and instructor at University of Toronto, School of Continuing Studies.

I’ve seen it often suggested that we will likely see an increase in the capital gains inclusion rate from 50% to 75%. But tax your principal residence? Will the TFSA accounts also be on the table? Will the tax free savings account become the sort-of-tax-free-savings account? Introducing the ATFSA.

The Almost Tax Free Savings Account.

I have penned previously that I do not think the TFSA is entirely immune to a tax grab over the longer term.

And one might think that the easiest target is “the rich” and those in higher income tax rates.

How will Canadians react? I checked in with Arthur Salzer of Northland Wealth Management. Salzer is also a member of the Campaign Committee, the most senior governance body for the Canadian Chamber of Commerce tax review. Arthur agrees that new taxes are likely. He even suggested that a wealth tax (on unrealized gains could be on the table). And, yes, the rich have big targets on their backs. Arthur’s firm manages financial affairs for higher net-worth families in Canada and around the globe.