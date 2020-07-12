This is the first installment of a new column. Each week, Cut the Crap Investing founder Dale Roberts shares financial headlines and offers context for Canadian investors.

With age comes…less financial stress?

FP Canada, a national organization that seeks to hold financial planners accountable to investors, released its 2020 Financial Stress Index. The report found that as Canadians age, they feel less stressed about money—with 44% of 18- to 34-year-olds listing money as their leading concern, compared to 25% of those aged 65 and older.

The survey asked Canadians about life pressures due to personal finance issues.

Not surprisingly, respondents ID’d money as the number one source of stress (or, to be more specific, one might assume not having enough money in this time of crisis).

The top stressors:

Money (38%) Personal health (25%) Work (21%) Relationships (16%)

Four out of 10 Canadians (40%) said the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted their financial stress levels to any degree, while one in 10 (10%) said the pandemic has significantly impacted their financial stress levels.

Investing in Canadian banks

Canadian banks are a favourite of Canadian investors, and especially those seeking the generous and growing dividends banks usually offer. And Canada’s top banks represent 19% of the TSX Composite. Bank stocks have historically been a big deal. But are they still a buy?

Some of RBC’s top brains created a timely report on the big Canadian banks. It is certainly an in-depth review (not released to the public), and helpful for those seeking to answer that question for themselves. Here are some highlights and points of interest: