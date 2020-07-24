Photo by Juan Rojas on Unsplash

Each week, Cut the Crap Investing founder Dale Roberts shares financial headlines and offers context for Canadian investors.

Earnings to drive Tesla stock into orbit?

Tesla has disrupted the entire automotive industry. The global leader in electric vehicles now has greater stock market value than Ford, Chrysler and GM combined. So why is Tesla not in the S&P 500?

While Tesla’s growth story has been incredible, the company left investors waiting for those profits to follow. (And we’re not even going to get into its always controversial leader Elon Musk.) Long story short, Tesla is not a S&P 500 constituent because it hasn’t been profitable for long enough.

This from Fortune magazine:

“To be included in the S&P 500, not only must a company have netted a (GAAP) profit over the past four quarters combined, it must also record positive net income for the most recent quarter. That means, while the electric vehicle maker has reported a profit for the past three quarters in a row, according to the rules, Tesla must also post a profit for the second quarter of 2020, when it reports those financial results.”

With one or two additional quarters of profits, Tesla may find a spot in the S&P 500—and that will likely provide another lift for the stock. On Wednesday Tesla reported another profit with Q2 earnings. The company delivered $327 million in GAAP operating income. That now makes four quarters of sequential profitability. That is impressive given that its main factory in Fremont was closed for half of the quarter.

Tesla is set to open three new factories on three continents later in the year. Despite headwinds, Tesla plans to deliver over half a million vehicles in 2020. Of course, that’s just a small slice of North American annual auto production, which represented 16.8 million vehicles in 2019. Still, investors continue to be attracted to the electric car growth story.

Pass the punch bowl: more economic stimulus

Last week’s post looked at the kick off of U.S, earnings. This time around it’s stimulus week, with another €750 billion approved in Europe. From CNN:

“The European Commission will borrow the money on financial markets and distribute just under half of it — €390 billion euros ($446 billion)—as grants to the hardest hit EU states, with the rest provided as loans. Leaders also agreed a new EU budget of nearly €1.1 trillion ($1.3 trillion) for 2021-2027, creating combined spending power of about €1.8 trillion ($2 trillion).”