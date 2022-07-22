It was a big earnings week in the U.S. With so many unpredictable variables in the mix over the past three months, many investors were eager to see what was actually going on underneath the hood of some of the world’s largest companies.

IBM (IBM/NYSE): Showing just how panicky the market is at the moment, IBM kicked off the earnings announcements this week with outperforming on both earnings and revenues, yet the stock price dropped 4% in extended trading on Monday. Earnings came in at $2.31 per share (versus $2.27 predicted) and revenues at $15.54 billion (versus $15.18 billion predicted). Free cash flow was down from past guidance, with IBM stating that suspending business in Russia was the main culprit.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ/NYSE): Johnson & Johnson continued the strong earnings news trend on Tuesday, announcing that even with strong U.S. dollar headwinds to battle, earnings were $2.59 per share (versus $2.54 predicted) and revenues were $24.02 billion (versus $23.77 billion). This good news was viewed with skepticism by the market as JNJ was down in early trading.

Lockheed Martin (LMT/NYSE): Defense giant Lockheed Martin had a small earnings miss with an earnings per share figure of $6.32 (versus $6.39 predicted) and overall revenues coming in at $15.45 (versus $16.05 predicted). However, share prices traded up slightly on the news that the Pentagon was ordering nearly 400 more F-35 fighter jets.

Tesla (TSLA/NASDAQ): Tesla reported a slight miss on revenues with $16.93 billion in total sales (versus $17.1 billion predicted), but it came out ahead on earnings per share numbers with an impressive $2.27 (versus $1.81 predicted). Interestingly though, Tesla decided to sell 75% of its bitcoin holdings during the quarter as well.

Hmmm… Funny that one didn’t make it into CEO Elon Musk’s Twitter page. Tesla shares were up slightly in trading after the quarterly call.

AT&T (T/NYSE): AT&T had perhaps the most noteworthy quarter of any company that has reported earnings so far. Its shares immediately dropped 9%+ on Thursday morning. Could bad news trigger such a rapid sell-off, you might ask? Well, the company added 813,000 monthly phone subscribers (substantially more than the 554,000 predicted by analysts), and adjusted earnings came in at $0.65 per share (versus $0.62 predicted). Revenues were almost identical to estimates, at $29.6 billion. Hidden from those raw numbers was the news that increasing numbers of customers weren’t paying their bills on time, and consequently, AT&T was forecasting $2 billion less in free cash flow for the year.

With earnings results being quite variable so far this quarter, it’s somewhat difficult to come up with a one-size-fits-all theory. My major takeaway is that—despite continued solid earnings and sales numbers (for the most part)—investors are definitely looking at the glass as “half empty.” They are very worried about what lies ahead. Fund managers are now more pessimistic than they were at any point in the last 20+ years.