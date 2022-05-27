Banking on boring profits

Consistent, proven business models that take advantage of oligopolistic pricing power are often boring. They don’t often involve CEOs standing on stage making fantastic declarations about world-changing technology. They don’t often inspire forum posts about rockets going to the moon.

Canada’s big banks just churn out reliable streams of profits quarter after quarter.

Boring hasn’t looked good in a while. Boring looks pretty good these days. Here’s a chart, showing the adjusted earrings and direction of revenue plus dividend.

Bank Ticker Adjusted earnings & revenue direction Dividends Bank of Montreal BMO.TO Adjusted earnings per share up to $3.23 from $3.13 last year, beat earnings prediction of $3.21, and revenue way up. Raised dividend $0.06. Bank of Nova Scotia BNS.TO Adjusted earnings per share up to $2.18 from $1.90 last year, decisively beat earnings prediction of $1.97. Revenue up. Raised dividend $0.03. Royal Bank of Canada RY.TO Adjusted earnings per share up to $2.99 per share up from $2.79 last year, and decisively beat earnings prediction of $2.69. Revenue up. Raised dividend by $0.08. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce CM.TO Adjusted earnings per share were $1.77, which is essentially the same as last year’s $3.55 per share after accounting for the 2-for-1 stock split. Analysts predicted $1.78 per share. Revenue up. Raised dividend by $0.025 Toronto-Dominion Bank TD.TO Adjusted earnings per share down to $2.02 from last year’s $2.04, but slight beat on earnings prediction of $1.93 per share. Revenue up. Did not raise dividend (however, did so recently in December, 2021).

The general takeaways from the banks’ earning season appears to be:

Revenues are up, and Canadian consumers are in good shape.

We’re facing some cost pressures—just like everywhere else.

We continue to embrace cautious optimism, taking expansion opportunities when it is advantageous to do so (and from a position of strength), but are also focused on rewarding shareholders with dividends and stock buybacks.

There’s a 50/50 chance of a recession, but we’re prepared for all eventualities.

While some are calling these earnings numbers “mixed results,” I think these are music to many investors’ ears, given the current volatile context of many assets these days. With price-to-earning (P/E) ratios in the 9.5x-11.5x range, the Canadian banks still look like very solid, predictable value plays. Their ability to raise revenues alongside cost inflation due to oligipical advantages (the brands are woven into the fabric of life in Canada) makes them a reliable port in a storm.

Betting against American consumers is usually a bad idea

In American earnings news: The market eagerly awaited the past quarter’s results from smaller retailers after the cataclysmic results from giants Walmart and Target last week. Earnings numbers came in mixed, and while that doesn’t make for a clean, one-size-fits-all narrative, it may be a good indicator that the general sell-off panic is a bit overblown. After all, despite the negative news headlines, 78% of S&P 500 companies topped their earnings estimates for the quarter so far this season. (All below amounts are U.S. dollars.)

Revenue declined slightly to $10.65 billion from $11.64 billion but did beat estimates. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) are down slightly versus estimates. Stock was up 1.21% on same-day trading.

Revenues significantly beat estimates. Net income for the quarter jumped from $20 million to an impressive $166 million. Shares climbed 9% in after-hours trading after the earnings call.