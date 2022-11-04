Don’t call Shopify a comeback—it’s been here for years

The Federal Reserve in the U.S. raised interest rates on November 2 by 0.75% to a target range of 3.75% to 4%— the highest level since January 2008. We’re as tired of writing about interest rates as you probably are of reading about them. Long story short: The interest rate increase was exactly what the Fed forecasted, and the markets appeared to take it in stride. So, we’re looking at the news in Canada. As last week’s tech earnings bonanza wrapped up, former software darling Shopify (SHOP/TSX) announced surprising earnings news and bucked the negative trend lines seen by its American tech counterparts.

Shares of Shopify saw a massive 17% jump after earnings results came in, because losses weren’t as bad as expected. With losses of only USD$0.02 per share—with analyst predictions of a USD$0.07 per share loss—investors breathed a sigh of relief. Given that revenue also slightly beat expectations and was up 22% on a year-over-year basis, it appears that the markets had been pricing in a worst-case scenario. And they were presently surprised.

It’s worth noting that Shopify CEO and founder Tobias Lutke seems happy enough with the company’s long-term trajectory. He was willing to buy CAD$10 million of company stock on Monday.

Given that SHOP is working hard to integrate its CAD$2.1 billion acquisition of Deliverr in order to boost its ground game, it wasn’t a surprise to hear company president Harley Finkelstein refer to 2022 as an “investment year”.

The share price spike comes off the heels of an 80% fall from 2021 highs. Investors appeared to be reassured by Finkelstein’s statement: “This is a company that ultimately wants to be profitable.”

I mean… better than a company that doesn’t want to be profitable. That’s why CEOs get paid the big bucks, I suppose.

In any case, it appears investors see a smoother path to profitability for the former growth stock than they did a week ago. Globe and Mail columnist David Berman put forward a very plausible case that SHOP’s drastic share price move—versus more profitable American tech heavyweights like Alphabet and Microsoft—was likely due to peak pessimism about the Canadian software company already having set in.

Canada’s other tech companies also announced earnings this week (to much less fanfare):