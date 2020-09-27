Photo by Glodi Miessi on Unsplash

Each week, Cut the Crap Investing founder Dale Roberts shares financial headlines and offers context for Canadian investors.

Is beating the market a thing of the past?

There are many reasons why it gets harder and harder to beat the market. Even for the likes of Berkshire Hathaway’s Warren Buffett.

That’s the conclusion of “The Incredible Shrinking Alpha,” newly updated in August 2020 by Larry Swedroe, chief research officer for St. Louis, Mo.-based wealth management firm Buckingham Wealth Partners, and Andrew Berkin, head of research at Bridgeway Capital, a wealth management firm based in Houston.

S&P Dow Jones Indices have studied active managers for many years. Last year, they noted that after 10 years, 85% of large fund managers underperform their benchmark (using the S&P 500), and after 15 years, that underperformance reaches 92% of managers.

Why has it become tougher each year and decade to beat that passive benchmark?

The competition is getting tougher. There are so many active managers evaluating and pricing the individual stocks. It’s almost impossible to get an informational advantage. With more individual investors moving to passive investment products such as ETFs and index funds, there’s less “dumb money” for institutional investors to exploit.

This chart shows how Warren Buffett, widely considered to be the one of the world’s greatest investors, has fared versus the market from January of 2001 (iShares IVV inception date) to the end of August 2020:

I had the pleasure of chatting with Larry Swedroe, and he offered that the continued move to passive investing is great for the typical investor who discovers the cost effectiveness of passive funds and ETFs. Fees have fallen in the ETF sector, and that will continue to put price pressure on mutual funds and on advisory firms. They have to compete with the lower-fee options.

Swedroe suggests that the move away from active management will continue to remove the poor managers from the industry. What we will be left with is a smaller number of active managers, but it will be a smarter pool of active managers.