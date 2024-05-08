THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Shopify Inc.’s shares slumped Wednesday as the company reported a loss in its latest quarter and forecast slower revenue growth for next quarter in its financial outlook.

The e-commerce software company, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, says its net loss for the quarter ended March 31 amounted to USD$273 million or 21 cents USD per diluted share. That compared with a profit of USD$68 million or five cents USD per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

Revenue for the quarter totalled USD$1.86 billion, up 23% from USD$1.51 billion in its first quarter last year.

The results pushed Shopify’s share price down $19.59, or 18.5%, to $86.16 at the close of trading on Wednesday.

Revenue growth is expected to slow in the company’s next quarter to a “high-teens percentage,” it said in its outlook. It attributed the sale of Shopify’s logistics business—announced last May when the company also revealed it was reducing its headcount by about 20%—for the forecast. The outlook anticipates revenue growth falling by three to four per cent in the second quarter on a year-over-year basis. Shopify also expects its gross margin to fall half a percentage point from the first quarter.

Other challenges in the forecast include a stronger U.S. dollar and “some softness in European consumer spending,” chief financial officer Jeff Hoffmeister told analysts on a conference call Wednesday.

“Europe and most specifically the U.K. … we are seeing some economic slowdown,” he said, noting Shopify has been doing “exceptionally well” in that market recently.