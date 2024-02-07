Advertisement

A mom holds her two young kids on a sofa

Life Insurance

Divorce and life insurance: How to make sure your family stays protected

If you’re going through a divorce, you have many financial decisions to make, including how to update your life...

Family wearing red coats, for Valentine’s Day, give the gift of a will and an estate plan

Estate Planning

Three reasons why a will and estate plan mean true love

Creating a will and estate plan may not be the most romantic gesture, but it’s an essential demonstration of...

Phone showing a screen of the Wealthsimple app where you can trade stocks, such as APPL

Investing

Wealthsimple Trade in-depth review 2024: The pros and cons of investing on this app

Is it easy to buy and sell stocks and ETFs? Is it safe for Canadian investors? Find out the...

A retired couple speak with an accountant about the tax implications of their inherited property

Ask a Planner

How to calculate the adjusted cost base of inherited property

What happens if you inherit a property and have no record of its value at that time? How can...

Woman playing a game of Monopoly, wondering how their credit score could affect hers.

Debt

Couples and credit scores: How your partner’s credit can affect yours

Two women sit on the floor with laptops researching HISA rates

Save

The best high-interest savings accounts in Canada for 2024

Whether you want the highest interest rate or no service fees, these savings accounts will meet your needs.

A woman using the MoneySense Finder tool at her work-from-home desk

ETFs

Buying ETFs in Canada Tool: The MoneySense ETF Screener

Which ETFs should you invest in? Which ones best suit your risk tolerance? What about personal ethics? Check out...

Woman in Facebook tee holding with thumb's up for liking the first dividend for Meta

Investing

Making sense of the markets this week: February 4, 2024

Facebook reports a massive earnings day, the stocks with solid quarters, the U.S. Fed stands pat and why Canadian...

Reads: Wealthy Women's Summit, March 6, 2024, 8 am registration, 9 am program, The Brownstone, Calgary

Financial literacy

MoneySense at the Wealthy Women’s Summit

Here’s how to get your tickets before they sell out.

International students in Canada laugh and talk while sitting outsideon campus.

Save

Can international students work more than 40 hours in Canada in 2024?—and other questions, answered

Tuition is expensive in Canada—especially if you’re from abroad. Here are some ways for international students to make money...

