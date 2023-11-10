Advertisement

A "Creation of Adam" replica

Investing

Making sense of the markets this week: November 12, 2023

Disney’s winning, climate change and fossil fuel profits are tough to ignore, Buffett & Munger’s gift from God, and—boring—Canadian...

Four asset managers discuss responsible investments

Investing

Responsible investing is growing in Canada. Which ESG factors matter most?

Investors are attracted to ESG as a tool to minimize risk and boost returns, according to a new report...

Inside an Apple store, as we report on its 2023 quarterly earnings

Investing

Making sense of the markets this week: November 5, 2023

Apple slips despite decent quarter, other U.S. tech thrives, Air Canada and Cameco fly high, and the U.S. Fed...

Man saying no to bad financial advice

Financial literacy

The worst money advice in Canada

According to Canadians, getting bad financial advice is pretty easy, yet we can’t stop listening to it. For Financial...

A man reviews OAS residency rules on his laptop near a busy intersection

Ask a Planner

OAS entitlement and deferral rules for immigrants to Canada

A person who moves to Canada in middle age won’t be entitled to the maximum Old Age Security pension....

Photo of the Legislative Assembly of Ontario

Investing

Making sense of the markets this week: October 29, 2023

Big Tech third-quarter earnings are in, Bank of Canada pauses interest rate hikes, U.S. 10-Year Treasury Bond yields briefly...

A man reading a course about retirement planning

Retired Money

How to plan for retirement for Canadians: A review of Four Steps to a Worry-Free Retirement course

Just in time for Canadian Financial Literacy Month in November, Four Steps to a Worry-Free Retirement course by Kyle...

Ask MoneySense

Should you hold your mortgage inside your RRSP?

Can an RRSP be used to reduce the mortgage on a current home, or to help with the purchase...

US money with bank buildings in the background

Investing

Making sense of the markets this week: October 22, 2023

American banks and consumer companies perform better than expected, Tesla’s cost-cutting strategy results in short-term profit pain and Lulu...

A woman reviews tax information online after receiving a severance payment

Ask a Planner

How to avoid tax on severance pay in Canada

Find out how you can reduce the tax payable on a severance payment, and what happens when receiving a...

