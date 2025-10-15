Advertisement

Related Articles

Investing

The best GIC rates in Canada for 2025

Find the best GIC rates in Canada. Plus, everything you need to know about how they work.

A woman using the MoneySense Finder tool at her work-from-home desk

ETFs

Buying ETFs in Canada Tool: The MoneySense ETF Screener

Which ETFs should you invest in? Which ones best suit your risk tolerance? What about personal ethics? Check out...

An Aritzia store is seen Tuesday, July 13, 2021 in Montreal

News

Stock news for investors: Cineplex and Aritzia post strong results despite industry headwinds

Cineplex posts strong September results, Aritzia raises full-year forecast, and major deals reshape Canadian mining and oil sectors.

Six hands holding up gold bars

Investing

What is the price of gold in Canada? And more about gold investing

Investing in gold seems like a throwback, yet this precious metal is hitting new highs and attracting new investors....

RRSPs

Why late-career savers need to be careful with RRSPs

While most Canadians will benefit from continuing to contribute until the day they retire, some will be better off...

Person walks past Maple Leaf sign at meat facility

News

Stock news for investors: Spinoffs, acquisitions, and market moves

Canada Packers starts trading, TMX Group acquires Verity, and Algoma expects Q3 loss—plus more Canadian stock market updates.

Man sitting at a computer buying stocks

Investing

Hot stocks: Canada’s top performers in Q3 2025

Bitfarms, Curaleaf, and Energy Fuels led the surge in large- and mid-cap momentum plays, essentially doubling in value over...

Canadian Crypto Observer

Could bitcoin and crypto be headed for an end-of-year rally?

History suggests bitcoin and crypto often rally in October and November. Here’s what crypto investors should know before year-end.

Retired Money

Why retirement planners are getting defensive

The state of the U.S. equity market has advisors and Retirement Club members downgrading their outlook for stock returns....

BlackBerry logo on the company's building in Waterloo

News

Stock news for investors: BlackBerry reports Q2 profit growth while Air Canada slashes guidance post-strike

BlackBerry reports a Q2 profit of $13.3M and raises its full-year guidance, while Air Canada lowers its adjusted EBITDA...

