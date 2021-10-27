Watch: What is tenants insurance
Tenant insurance helps renters protect valuables and against liability if someone is injured in home. Industry pros explain how tenant insurance works.
Is your landlord requiring you to have it? Have damage in your rental? Find out why you may need tenants insurance and what it covers (and what your landlord’s insurance doesn’t cover.
